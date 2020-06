Amenities

MUST SEE - NEW GUT RENOVATION.Great Hudson Heights Location.*Lease take over for June 1st 2020 - Occupied unit, please allow extra time to arrange access*- Renovated 1 Bedroom office (or small 2nd bedroom).- Brand New hardwood floors- High ceilings- New Tiled bathroom- New kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances- Granite counters- One Large and another smaller bedroom or home office.- Elevator Laundry building- Newly renovated common areas- Steps to A - Express Train- Shopping, Restaurants, parks and biking trails within a short walk- Heat and hot water included- Good credit and income of 40 times the rent required- Students welcome- Guarantors welcomed- Insurent welcomed- Pets welcome EGR1781