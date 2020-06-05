All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

1 BANK ST.

1 Bank Street · (212) 344-9199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
This is a rare opportunity to experience the best of the West in a spacious Pre War building. This sundrenched apartment features a king size bedroom with ample closet space throughout the apartment. There is a spacious living room with windows that allow the room to be flooded with natural sunlight. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a charming breakfast bar.This building has a laundry room, storage space and a live in super. Starbucks and Equinox Gym is around the corner. It's easy access to trains - 1,2,3,LOPEN HOUSEPlease email listings@magnumres.com to register for the open house. magnum81504

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 BANK ST. have any available units?
1 BANK ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 BANK ST. have?
Some of 1 BANK ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 BANK ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1 BANK ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 BANK ST. pet-friendly?
No, 1 BANK ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 BANK ST. offer parking?
No, 1 BANK ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1 BANK ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 BANK ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 BANK ST. have a pool?
No, 1 BANK ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1 BANK ST. have accessible units?
No, 1 BANK ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 BANK ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 BANK ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
