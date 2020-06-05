1 BANK ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry

This is a rare opportunity to experience the best of the West in a spacious Pre War building. This sundrenched apartment features a king size bedroom with ample closet space throughout the apartment. There is a spacious living room with windows that allow the room to be flooded with natural sunlight. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a charming breakfast bar.This building has a laundry room, storage space and a live in super. Starbucks and Equinox Gym is around the corner. It's easy access to trains - 1,2,3,LOPEN HOUSEPlease email listings@magnumres.com to register for the open house. magnum81504