639 President Street

Amenities
This recently renovated, spacious, one bedroom railroad apartment (which easily converts into two bedrooms) is now available in prime Park Slope! With a massive shared backyard oasis, new appliances and washer/dryer in the unit, this beautiful home is located on a tree-lined block right off of 5th Ave. Featuring oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, new windows on both sides, a fireplace, ceiling fans and private storage in the basement. There is a large bedroom and a separate office or extra bedroom, as well as a comfortable living room and kitchen. Situated in a friendly, well cared for building on one of Park Slopes best blocks.
*Water and heat included
*FIOS ready.