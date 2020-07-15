All apartments in Brooklyn
639 President Street
639 President Street

639 President Street · (917) 238-6744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

639 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
This recently renovated, spacious, one bedroom railroad apartment (which easily converts into two bedrooms) is now available in prime Park Slope! With a massive shared backyard oasis, new appliances and washer/dryer in the unit, this beautiful home is located on a tree-lined block right off of 5th Ave. Featuring oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, new windows on both sides, a fireplace, ceiling fans and private storage in the basement. There is a large bedroom and a separate office or extra bedroom, as well as a comfortable living room and kitchen. Situated in a friendly, well cared for building on one of Park Slopes best blocks.

*Water and heat included
*FIOS ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 President Street have any available units?
639 President Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 President Street have?
Some of 639 President Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
639 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 639 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 639 President Street offer parking?
No, 639 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 639 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 President Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 President Street have a pool?
No, 639 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 639 President Street have accessible units?
No, 639 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 639 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
