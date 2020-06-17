All apartments in Bronx
2680 Bailey Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

2680 Bailey Avenue

2680 Bailey Avenue · (646) 624-9373
Location

2680 Bailey Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Fordham Manor

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Well kept and maintained Residential Building with elevator offers a large 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom unit for rent, good size living room, hardwood floors throughout, model eat-in kitchen fully equipped with granite counter top, cherry wood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and ceramic floor, window over-looking terrace, spacious two bedrooms with large closets, also, two additional large closets in the hallway, Building also offers a laundry room on first floor and an in house Superintendent. This unit is conveniently situated near a Major Express way, Van Cortland Park, near Public Transportation,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Bailey Avenue have any available units?
2680 Bailey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 2680 Bailey Avenue have?
Some of 2680 Bailey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Bailey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Bailey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Bailey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2680 Bailey Avenue offer parking?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2680 Bailey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Bailey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Bailey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Bailey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2680 Bailey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2680 Bailey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
