2680 Bailey Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Well kept and maintained Residential Building with elevator offers a large 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom unit for rent, good size living room, hardwood floors throughout, model eat-in kitchen fully equipped with granite counter top, cherry wood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and ceramic floor, window over-looking terrace, spacious two bedrooms with large closets, also, two additional large closets in the hallway, Building also offers a laundry room on first floor and an in house Superintendent. This unit is conveniently situated near a Major Express way, Van Cortland Park, near Public Transportation,