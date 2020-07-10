/
apartments with washer dryer
102 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with washer-dryer
Riverdale
268 W 261st Street
268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
800 sqft
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting.
Van Nest
736 Van Nest Avenue
736 Van Nest Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Morris Park Spacious Rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bonus space! Upper level has a master bedroom with very own en suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom.
Castle Hill
268 Zerega Avenue
268 Zerega Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
This is the DOMINANT WATERFRONT UNIT IN THE COMPLEX. Enjoy water views from every window and an oversized private back yard. Three bedroom 1 and 2 bath Mediterranean Villa-style duplex apartment for rent in an exclusive gated community.
Woodlawn Heights
233 E 238th Street
233 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Woodlawn! Beautifully newly renovated sun drenched first floor 2 bedroom apartment. Open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and island. Lots of closets, new oak flooring throughout.
1638 Library Avenue
1638 Library Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lovely 3 br 2 full bath rental on second floor of a newer construction house. Updated kitchen and baths, your own washer dryer. Private parking for one car. Quiet community near transportion, stores and schools.
Clason Point
109 Lighthouse
109 Lighthouse Ct, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1850 sqft
Move into your 3.5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in brand new townhouse featuring, 9 foot Ceilings, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile in all Bathrooms, and Upgraded Moldings Throughout.
Clason Point
1782 Patterson Avenue
1782 Patterson Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This property is a hidden gem in the Clason Point section of the Bronx. The apartment has two spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom and high ceilings with tons of natural light from both the street in front and serene nature preserve in the back.
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
North New York
459 East 135th Street
459 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
You will absolutely fall in love with this magnificent 4 Bed home complete with WASHER/DRYER!! - Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave & Dishwasher included! - Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds! -
North New York
420 East 138th Street
420 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEEBRAND NEW RENOVATIONSSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESWASHER AND DRYER IN UNITFresh renovations in the heart of burgeoning Mott Haven! Proof that there is still value within 20 minutes to midtown.
Mott Haven
315 Alexander Avenue
315 Alexander Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
Stunning GUT-RENOVATED 2 BR Apartment with Washer & Dryer!! - High-End Modern Decor - Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters and New SS Appliances - Dishwasher & Microwave included! - Spacious Bedrooms - Large Built-in Closets - Designer
Crotona Park East
1210 Vyse Avenue
1210 Vyse Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a 3 Bedroom Duplex with Private Driveway, Parking For Two Cars and Garden. The three story townhouse is a complete gut renovation. Large windows are featured throughout the home which allow each unit to be filled with sunlight.
Riverdale
3585 Greystone Avenue
3585 Greystone Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
900 sqft
A Duplex 2 bedroom with a recreation area for guests opening up to a large Private Patio.
Riverdale
3800 Blackstone Avenue
3800 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dedicated parking spot and storage bin are included in the rent in this cheerful and sunny 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in a quiet, boutique condo building with just 12 units.
Riverdale
460 West 236th Street
460 West 236th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1034 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two private balcony for rent starting August 1st. Eastern exposure and great lighting. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space with soft-close drawers.
North New York
510 Jackson Avenue
510 Jackson Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.
Riverdale
5282 Post Road
5282 Post Road, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Luxury 2 bed room DUPLEX apartment for rent in a newly constructed 5-story, 20-unit elevator building. This unit features hardwood floors, AC & heating unit, dishwasher, WASHER DRYER in unit and PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE.
Riverdale
2287 Johnson Avenue
2287 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2267 sqft
Opportunity knocks to rent this colossal four bedroom condominium with four full baths spanning over 2200 sqft and offering stunning river views which include the George Washington Bridge and Inwood Hill Park.
Belmont
2231 Adam Clayton 607
2231 Adams Place, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
New to market: Sought after corner two bedroom, two full bath featuring dual exposures to the south and west overlooking the tree lined boulevard and historic Harlem townhouses.
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Washington Heights
568 W 192nd St
568 West 192nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee - Property Id: 309584 Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee THE UNIT - WASHER/DRYER in unit Spacious and Sunny Layout Stainless Steel Appliances Gut Renovation Hardwood Floors THE BUILDING
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
College Point
5-44 115th St
5-44 115th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Mint Conditional 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom condo in a gated community with panoramic and picturesque views of the East River and literally next door to the scenic MacNeil Park located in college point, only minutes away from the Whitestone Bridge and
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
