126 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
3817 Review Place
3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
446 W 259th Street
446 West 259th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, 2 1/2 bedroom or 1 office, in Riverdale, steps to main strip and shopping center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Van Nest
664 Sagamore St 2
664 Sagamore Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom Pelham Parkway - Property Id: 315825 Fully renovated 3 bedroom Pelham parkway near 2 and 5 train bronx park east near shopping center call 914 837 2172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
930 Grand Concourse
930 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,894
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment by Yankee stadium - Property Id: 300565 beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium. wide windows. beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992395)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3805 Greystone Ave
3805 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Big 1br. With Great Light, Big Windows...Eat In Kitchen. Laundry in building..To see..call Chris at 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992401)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
272 E 239th St
272 East 239th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Big, All New 1br. Prime Woodlawn apartment. By Katonah shops, stores, bars & eateries. Bus and 2 and 4 trains nearby. Call or Text 917-903-1966 (RLNE3965934)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
12 W 183rd St Jerome Ave
12 West 183rd Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
3 Bdrm~2nd Fl walk up~$2,200 - Property Id: 308816 Three Bdrm on a 2nd walk up floor, short walk to #4 Train. For an immediate view call, text or email Gerald Hierro. Qualify applicant must have an individual or combined income of $88K a year.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morris Park
1026 Rhinelander street 1
1026 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartament for rent - Property Id: 83944 One bedroom apartment , with a modern fill planty of closets. Close to transportation, restorants and supermarket express bus to downtown. You have to see it to appreciated.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
291 west 150 street
291 East 150th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
No fee llus one month free Harlem 3 bedrm 2700 - Property Id: 283936 Harlem Three bedroom $2700 Hardwood floors Newly renovated Near 3,A,B,C,D trains 4th floor walkup No Broker fee plus one month free and option for security deposit free.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3722 Blackstone Ave
3722 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
BIG, 1br apartment with TONS of CLOSETS & Backyard Walking distance to Johnson Avenue, close to Henry Hudson Parkway.Note: Apartment Will Be Re-Painted In White & Cleaned-Renovated. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3615907)
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3585 Greystone Avenue
3585 Greystone Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
900 sqft
A Duplex 2 bedroom with a recreation area for guests opening up to a large Private Patio.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4490 Fieldston Road
4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2224 sqft
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Mott Haven
344 East 148th Street
344 East 148th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Incredible 2 Bedroom Apartment! * Extra Large, Soon to be Newly Renovated 2 bedroom * PETS WELCOME (case by case) 1 Queen size bedroom with closet 1 Full size bedrooms with closet * Living room and kitchen together * Good Natural light in every
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3950 Blackstone Avenue
3950 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3950 Blackstone apt. 6X is a one bedroom located in Riverdale, New York. This apartment has a large foyer that opens up into a wide living room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
55 West Mosholu Parkway North
55 West Mosholu Parkway North, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
North New York
333 Cypress Avenue
333 Cypress Ave, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
Incredible Bedroom Apartment with RoofDeck, Gym, Bike Room, Laundry, Parking Lot, Elevator.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway West
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Huge 1Bed/1Bath, Great closet space with linen + 2 closets in foyer Beautiful windowed EIK with a dishwasher, Queen sized bedroom with another closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Van Nest
703 Rhinelander Avenue
703 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
=== Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
North New York
510 Jackson Avenue
510 Jackson Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkchester
1940 Mcgraw Ave
1940 Mcgraw Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
3 bedroom unionport bronx - Property Id: 305885 Huge 3 bedroom everything included. 3 dormitorios todo incluido.Call 914 837 2172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305885 Property Id 305885 (RLNE5877057)
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
2297 Southern Boulevard
2297 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,087
Come home to a 5BR convertible 6BR apartment on the 2nd Floor of a 3 Family home. Located on Southern Blvd and E 183rd St. PLEASE PREVIEW VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
5282 Post Road
5282 Post Road, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Luxury 2 bed room DUPLEX apartment for rent in a newly constructed 5-story, 20-unit elevator building. This unit features hardwood floors, AC & heating unit, dishwasher, WASHER DRYER in unit and PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE.
