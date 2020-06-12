/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
4 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,574
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North New York
1 Unit Available
474 East 145th Street
474 East 145th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
THE APARTMENT 2+ bedrooms (currently laid out as a 3 bedroom) 1 full baths Washer/ Dryer hook up Walk-in Closets Private backyard Parking for rent ($100/ spot) Newly renovated apartment The open kitchen/ living concept creates a fun and friendly
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
2286 Beaumont Ave
2286 Beaumont Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated apartments in the bronx - Property Id: 299346 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299346 Property Id 299346 (RLNE5850891)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
291 west 150 street
291 East 150th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
No fee llus one month free Harlem 3 bedrm 2700 - Property Id: 283936 Harlem Three bedroom $2700 Hardwood floors Newly renovated Near 3,A,B,C,D trains 4th floor walkup No Broker fee plus one month free and option for security deposit free.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunts Point
1 Unit Available
840 Manida St
840 Manida Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Apt,modern amenities,Historic brownstone - Property Id: 279397 3 bedrooms in a Freshly renovated Apt. modern style, new appliances in a historic Brownstone. 2 blocks from mass transit, 15 min. to the heart of Manhattan...
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
732 Melrose Ave
732 Melrose Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedroom Spacious Rental - Property Id: 267494 Conveniently located near all transportation and shopping. This is listed by the leasing agent that will assist in the application, credit, showing of unit and approval process.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6036 Liebig Ave
6036 Liebig Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Big 3br With Extra Balcony. Beautiful Bay Windows & Stainless-Steel Appliances in Over-Sized Kitchen. Extra Parking Space Available if desired., Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE5147713)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkchester
1 Unit Available
1722 Purdy St 2E
1722 Purdy Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PARKCHESTER CONDO 3 BEDROOM - PARKCHESTER 3 BEDROOM CONDO WALKING DISTANCE FROM TRAINS, SHOPPING CENTER, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, WALKING DISTANT TO PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS MUST BE WORKING WITH GOOD CREDIT WITH THE
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5780 Mosholu Ave
5780 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
New 3br..Large bedrooms. backyard. 5 Minute walk to transportation & park...by stores...Will Go Fast Call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3831359)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pelham Bay
1 Unit Available
2840 Waterbury Ave
2840 Waterbury Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1280 sqft
Pelham Bay Location,Large 3 Bedroom Apartment With Newly Updated Eat In Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances,Hardwood Floors,Gas Heat & Hot Water Included,Hardwood Floors,Garage $200,Outdoor Parking $100 Per Car,Small Pets,No Smoking,Must Be Working
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
118 E 236th Street
118 East 236th Street, Bronx, NY
Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee,
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
261 E 238th Street
261 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1375 sqft
ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN***Completely RENOVATED***Unities are NOT included***ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***Extremely clean and well maintained (3) Bedrooms w/ (1) Bathroom Unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3239 Riverdale Avenue
3239 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
ONE OF A KIND 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN THE RIVERDALE AVENUE AREA IN A PRIVATE TOWNHOUSE. THIS IS A DUPLEX UNIT FOR RENT WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE PATIO AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. THE HOUSE HAS 1 EXTRA PARKING SPACES AS WELL AS OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3536 Cambridge Avenue
3536 Cambridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Top floor new construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo rental with indoor parking and balcony. Available for July 5 or later. Modern apartment with western exposure featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, and video intercom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
268 W 261st Street
268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
800 sqft
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Van Nest
1 Unit Available
1862 Matthews Avenue
1862 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
SPACIOUS and VERY EASY to show! Four Bedroom apartment in the Morris Park Area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2750 Johnson Avenue
2750 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1400 sqft
Indulge Yourself To This Tastefully Redesigned 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Get swept away with this open floor plan corner unit where each bedroom, as well as the corner balcony, overlooks the ever-bright eastern city views.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4116 De Reimer Avenue
4116 De Reimer Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom with open concept living/kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout with 2 updated bathrooms. Min 650 cbr score required along with last 2 years of W2's & tax returns. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morris Park
1 Unit Available
1862 Lurting Avenue
1862 Lurting Avenue, Bronx, NY
Location, Location, Location! Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex unit in the heart of Morris Park! Unit features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Brand New Kitchen that opens up to spacious living room/dining room combo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
446 W 259th Street
446 West 259th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Board Approval, Gorgeous Duplex In North Riverdale 4 BRs, 2 Baths W/Easy Access To The Surrounding Community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Allerton
1 Unit Available
3205 Hering
3205 Hering Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Available 6/1. COMFY 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FOR RENT $2300./Month - Quiet tree lined street in the Allerton area of the Bronx. - Spacious living room, Top floor unit. - Lots of natural light. Beautiful Space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3924 Pratt Avenue
3924 Pratt Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1938 sqft
Spacious single-family rental. 1st level spacious living room, dining room, sitting area, large kitchen area, and full bathroom. 2nd level large master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Access to 1 car garage, and back yard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morris Park
1 Unit Available
939 Rhinelander Avenue
939 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Location Location Location! Three Bedroom Duplex apartment in Morris Park.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
2015 Camp Street
2015 Camp Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment hardwood floors, and separate entrance. Close to shopping center walking distance to metro north, subway and buses.
Similar Pages
Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx Apartments with Balcony
Bronx Apartments with BalconyBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with Pool