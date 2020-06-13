487 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with garage
I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash
Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.
Bronx apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.