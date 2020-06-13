Apartment List
/
NY
/
bronx
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

487 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with garage

Bronx apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 05:29pm
Mount Eden
1 Unit Available
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:26pm
Morris Park
2 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,949
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
4 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,738
1 Bedroom
$2,192
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 13 at 11:13pm
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4 Fordham Hill Oval
4 Fordham Hill Oval, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Excellent and spacious 2 bedroom Co-Op on Fordham Hill! This gated community has a total of 9 buildings, with 24 hour security and on site management. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3536 Cambridge Avenue
3536 Cambridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Top floor new construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo rental with indoor parking and balcony. Available for July 5 or later. Modern apartment with western exposure featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, and video intercom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3924 Pratt Avenue
3924 Pratt Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1938 sqft
Spacious single-family rental. 1st level spacious living room, dining room, sitting area, large kitchen area, and full bathroom. 2nd level large master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Access to 1 car garage, and back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
4345 Webster Avenue
4345 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,615
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOUR*BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN PRIME WOODLAWN HEIGHTS!! * VERY SPACIOUS! * LAUNDRY AND ELEVATOR IN BUILDING!* PRIME WOODLAWN HEIGHTS LOCATION!Apartment features:-Large living/dining area-ample closet space-Great size

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3103 Fairfield Avenue
3103 Fairfield Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath located on a tree lined street on Spuyten Duyvil. This apartment is filled with natural light, unobstructed views from 7th floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Throgs Neck
1 Unit Available
364 Huntington Avenue
364 Huntington Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Incredible 3 Bedroom Apartment Fully Renovated With Skylights! Parking Garage Option! *Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!! *Apartment Features:* - Living Room is MASSIVE! - Beautiful Designer Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3800 Blackstone Avenue
3800 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1340 sqft
Dedicated parking spot and storage bin are included in the rent in this cheerful and sunny 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in a quiet, boutique condo building with just 12 units.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
114 Neptune Lane
114 Neptune Ln, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Enjoy this comfortable beautiful Rental in a gated community. Plenty of outdoor space, steps to NYC Ferry, 1 Private Parking Space. Central Heat & AC, Laundry in UNIT! Rental Requirements Minimum Income $ 80,000, 700+ Credit Score.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East
2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,654
1250 sqft
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
4490 Fieldston Road
4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2224 sqft
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3950 Blackstone Avenue
3950 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3950 Blackstone apt. 6X is a one bedroom located in Riverdale, New York. This apartment has a large foyer that opens up into a wide living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
460 West 236th Street
460 West 236th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1034 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two private balcony for rent starting August 1st. Eastern exposure and great lighting. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space with soft-close drawers.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
2545 Sedgwick Avenue
2545 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
Super large 750 sq.ft. one bedroom rental with extra room for home office, den or guest room at the High View Towers. This gorgeous apartment gives you that warm and cozy feeling of home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5998 Palisade Avenue
5998 Palisade Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3452 sqft
This Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home built circa 1938 is a unique North Riverdale Treasure. This four Bedroom, Two and a half Bath wood house is nestled on the east side of Palisade Avenue facing the Hudson River and Palisades of New Jersey.
City Guide for Bronx, NY

I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash

Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bronx? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bronx, NY

Bronx apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx Apartments with Balcony
Bronx Apartments with BalconyBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with Pool
Bronx Apartments with Washer-DryerBronx Apartments with Washer-DryerBronx Dog Friendly ApartmentsBronx Dog Friendly ApartmentsBronx Furnished ApartmentsBronx Furnished ApartmentsBronx Pet Friendly PlacesBronx Pet Friendly PlacesBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College