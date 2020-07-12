/
fordham manor
643 Apartments for rent in Fordham Manor, Bronx, NY
Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2787 Briggs Avenue
2787 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3618 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious, sunny, large kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom. All bedrooms come with closet space! Large fenced backyard included as well.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
386 E 195th Street
386 E 195th St, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
Charming new building located near Fordham University. Naturally, well lit spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, and beautiful terrace for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2559 Grand Concourse
2559 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Large One Bedroom in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2565 Grand Concourse
2565 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Large One Bedroom in the Fordham area of the Bronx. Blocks from the D train
Last updated March 14 at 07:04pm
1 Unit Available
2555 Grand Concourse
2555 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large Two Bedroom in a walk-up building a short distance from the Fordham shopping district. A few blocks from the D train, you can be in Manhattan in 30 minutes.
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3805 Greystone Ave
3805 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Big 1br. With Great Light, Big Windows...Eat In Kitchen. Laundry in building..To see..call Chris at 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992401)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3817 Review Place
3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2265 Hughes Avenue
2265 Hughes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
913 sqft
Little Italy welcomes "THE MARCATO" to one of the world's most historic, sought-after neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
117 Post Avenue
117 Post Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,746
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street No Broker Fee NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2728 Henry Hudson Pkwy
2728 Henry Hudson Pkwy, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,729
Bright, EXTRA large 5 bedroom, and 3 1/2 bath PENTHOUSE with wide open city views. Renovated eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and WASHER/DRYER in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
91 E 208 Street
91 East 208th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
2 BR, NEXT TO MONTEFIORE HOSPITAL, WILLIAMSBRIDE OVAL PARK, SHOPPING, SUBWAY (4&D), LOVELY AREA, LIVE IN SUPER, LAUNDRY ROOM, WALKUP BUILDING
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 W 183rd St Jerome Ave
12 West 183rd Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
3 Bdrm~2nd Fl walk up~$2,200 - Property Id: 308816 Three Bdrm on a 2nd walk up floor, short walk to #4 Train. For an immediate view call, text or email Gerald Hierro. Qualify applicant must have an individual or combined income of $88K a year.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W 213th St 4
508 West 213th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Large Two Bedroom /1 Bath Inwood - Property Id: 121064 NOTICE!!! THIS IS A 4TH FLOOR WALK UP APARTMENT!! GREAT APARTMENT EASY TO LIKE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3204 Kingsbridge 5A
3204 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Large One Bedroom Kingsbridge - Property Id: 213465 Large One bedroom apartment! Separate kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3398 Wayne Avenue
3398 Wayne Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1966 Bathgate Avenue
1966 Bathgate Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath near everything with hardwood floor throughout the entire apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
518 West 204th Street
518 West 204th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street No Broker Fee Your Apartment: -Washer/Dryer -Tons of light -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite quartz countertop -Built in microwave -Re-finished hardwood floors -Full- and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
689 West 204th street 1B
689 West 204th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Large renovated 1BR Inwood Upper Manhattan - Property Id: 86268 LISTING ID: BLA - 66352 THE APARTMENT: Gorgeous Large 1Bedroom Apartment in elevator building with very hi ceilings, brand new hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5 Terrace View Ave
5 Terrace View Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
HealthCare Professional looking to share 2 bedroom portion of a recently renovated 3 bedroom duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
139 Payson Ave
139 Payson Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,747
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Bright Studio Across from Inwood Park! No Fee! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE The apartment features: - Roomy Studio. - Renovated Bathroom with modern vanity. - Oversized Medicine cabinet. - Over sized Gray slate tiles and soaking tub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
70 Park Terrace West
70 Park Terrace West, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
SUNNY HIGH FLOOR 1 BR IN PARK TERRACE GARDENS Perfectly located near Inwood Hill Park, this renovated gem oozes charm, serenity and glorious open views and light all day.
