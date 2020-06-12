/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 AM
387 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 05:34pm
Highbridge
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
2 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4 Fordham Hill Oval
4 Fordham Hill Oval, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Excellent and spacious 2 bedroom Co-Op on Fordham Hill! This gated community has a total of 9 buildings, with 24 hour security and on site management. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
300 W 261st Street
300 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Top Floor Duplex 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Possible To Use As A 3 Bedroom . Attic Bedroom Can Be Split Into 2 Bedrooms For Desired Use. Ultra Modern Renovation. Easy Parking Around The House. Best 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms For Rent On The Market.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3103 Fairfield Avenue
3103 Fairfield Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath located on a tree lined street on Spuyten Duyvil. This apartment is filled with natural light, unobstructed views from 7th floor.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
114 Neptune Lane
114 Neptune Ln, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Enjoy this comfortable beautiful Rental in a gated community. Plenty of outdoor space, steps to NYC Ferry, 1 Private Parking Space. Central Heat & AC, Laundry in UNIT! Rental Requirements Minimum Income $ 80,000, 700+ Credit Score.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
460 West 236th Street
460 West 236th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1034 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two private balcony for rent starting August 1st. Eastern exposure and great lighting. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space with soft-close drawers.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
2148 Barnes Avenue
2148 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
2162 Barnes Avenue
2162 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
Results within 1 mile of Bronx
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
914 Wynnewood Road
914 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Point
1 Unit Available
121-10 Powells Cove Boulevard
121-10 Powell Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1278 sqft
Brick, Top Floor, Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo. Approx. End Unit,1278 Sqft. 2 Bath & Terrace. Views Of River, Promenade, Waterfront Park & Whitestone Bridge. Energy Star Rated. High Ceilings, Hdwd Flrs., Kit W/ Granite Counter Tops, Cac. Quiet Nbhd.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
456 West 167th Street
456 West 167th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 456 West 167th Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
64 East 129th St. - 1
64 East 129th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Brand new, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex apartment with private outdoor patio and private entrance available for rent! This is a furnished apartment, which means you just need to bring your clothes and only your favorite
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
23 West 127th Street
23 West 127th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Inside a traditional historic brownstone lurks this contemporary breath-taking light-filled home. Each of its 3 floors is like a loft. The fixtures sleek and modern. The spaces open and bathed in light.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
1793 Amsterdam Avenue
1793 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
Amazing Under-Priced 2 bed 2 FULL bathroom in Prime Hamilton heights for only $2370 and for July 1 move in! Apartment features: 2 Full Bathrooms! so rare these days..
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
2 Sylvan Court
2 Sylvan Court, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
Rent an incredible fully renovated 2-bedroom, 2 and a half-bathroom home with a total of 1,600 sqft (SF) which includes 534 square feet of open space on the Garden level with a full bathroom, accessible from inside or through your own separate
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
69 East 130th Street
69 E 130th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
This is a pristine 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment in a recently constructed luxury condominium building, The Walden, at the crossroads of East and Central Harlem.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Inwood
1 Unit Available
55 Park Terrace East
55 Park Terrace East, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Country living in Manhattanthe best of both worlds! Peaceful, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment, featuring a sunken living room, home office, eat in kitchen, and 8 large closets are waiting for you in lovely Park Terrace Gardens.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
601 West 160th Street
601 West 160th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
Amazing 2 bed / 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst Avenue
40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave, Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping
Similar Pages
Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx Apartments with Balcony
Bronx Apartments with BalconyBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with Pool