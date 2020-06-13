105 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with balcony
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 10
I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash
Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.
Having trouble with Craigslist Bronx? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bronx renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.