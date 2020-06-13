Apartment List
/
NY
/
bronx
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 13 at 11:13pm
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
118 E 236th Street
118 East 236th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3239 Riverdale Avenue
3239 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2600 sqft
ONE OF A KIND 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN THE RIVERDALE AVENUE AREA IN A PRIVATE TOWNHOUSE. THIS IS A DUPLEX UNIT FOR RENT WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE PATIO AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. THE HOUSE HAS 1 EXTRA PARKING SPACES AS WELL AS OFF STREET PARKING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
268 W 261st Street
268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
800 sqft
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
3644 Tibbett Avenue
3644 Tibbett Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
A one of a kind 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in a multi family home in the Riverdale/Kingsbridge area. This unit has a terrace and is close to the 1 train, shops, store, parks, bus and much more. Call me to view this unit right away before is too late.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3536 Cambridge Avenue
3536 Cambridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Top floor new construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo rental with indoor parking and balcony. Available for July 5 or later. Modern apartment with western exposure featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, and video intercom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
119 W 238th Street
119 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
1332 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment near Van Corlandt Park. Attractive hardwood floors run throughout whole apartment. Brand new kitchen with all unused appliances surrounded by exquisite quartz counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2750 Johnson Avenue
2750 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1400 sqft
Indulge Yourself To This Tastefully Redesigned 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Get swept away with this open floor plan corner unit where each bedroom, as well as the corner balcony, overlooks the ever-bright eastern city views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
446 W 259th Street
446 West 259th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
No Board Approval, Gorgeous Duplex In North Riverdale 4 BRs, 2 Baths W/Easy Access To The Surrounding Community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Morris Park
1 Unit Available
939 Rhinelander Avenue
939 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Location Location Location! Three Bedroom Duplex apartment in Morris Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Crotona Park East
1 Unit Available
1824 Mohegan Avenue
1824 Mohegan Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1184 sqft
Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
386 E 195th Street
386 E 195th St, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
Charming new building located near Fordham University. Naturally, well lit spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, and beautiful terrace for entertaining.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
2028 Davidson Avenue
2028 Davidson Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,688
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC! I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6036 Liebig Ave
6036 Liebig Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 3br With Extra Balcony. Beautiful Bay Windows & Stainless-Steel Appliances in Over-Sized Kitchen. Extra Parking Space Available if desired., Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE5147713)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5780 Mosholu Ave
5780 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
New 3br..Large bedrooms. backyard. 5 Minute walk to transportation & park...by stores...Will Go Fast Call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3831359)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5600 Riverdale Avenue
5600 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom with terrace in the heart of North Riverdale. Spacious unit complete with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3800 Blackstone Avenue
3800 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1340 sqft
Dedicated parking spot and storage bin are included in the rent in this cheerful and sunny 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in a quiet, boutique condo building with just 12 units.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
4490 Fieldston Road
4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2224 sqft
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
460 West 236th Street
460 West 236th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1034 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two private balcony for rent starting August 1st. Eastern exposure and great lighting. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space with soft-close drawers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Fordham Heights
1 Unit Available
2084 Valentine Avenue - 2
2084 Valentine Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
936 sqft
Newly-renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment on Valentine Avenue with outdoor terrace. Walking distance to the B, D, and 4 trains. One block from police station. Shopping areas nearby. Blocks from Grand Councourse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North New York
1 Unit Available
459 East 135th Street
459 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
You will absolutely fall in love with this magnificent 4 Bed home complete with WASHER/DRYER!! - Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave & Dishwasher included! - Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds! -

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North New York
1 Unit Available
333 Cypress Avenue
333 Cypress Ave, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
Incredible Bedroom Apartment with RoofDeck, Gym, Bike Room, Laundry, Parking Lot, Elevator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
2427 Hoffman Street
2427 Hoffman Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Fully renovated 4BR/1BA apartment with plenty of lighting. Conveniently located near Fordham University, Botanical Garden, Bronx Zoo and Arthur Ave with all the wonderful restaurants and shops the neighborhood has to offer.
City Guide for Bronx, NY

I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash

Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bronx? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bronx, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bronx renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx 3 BedroomsBronx Apartments with Balcony
Bronx Apartments with BalconyBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with GymBronx Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Apartments with Pool
Bronx Apartments with Washer-DryerBronx Apartments with Washer-DryerBronx Dog Friendly ApartmentsBronx Dog Friendly ApartmentsBronx Furnished ApartmentsBronx Furnished ApartmentsBronx Pet Friendly PlacesBronx Pet Friendly PlacesBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College