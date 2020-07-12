Apartment List
NY
bronx
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bronx apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 8 at 10:08pm
3 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,029
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
5 Units Available
Morris Park
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 17 at 09:10pm
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 15 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 15 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
6036 Liebig Ave
6036 Liebig Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 3br With Extra Balcony. Beautiful Bay Windows & Stainless-Steel Appliances in Over-Sized Kitchen. Extra Parking Space Available if desired., Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE5147713)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler,

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
639 W 252nd Street
639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3596 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Van Nest
736 Van Nest Avenue
736 Van Nest Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Morris Park Spacious Rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bonus space! Upper level has a master bedroom with very own en suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club
3192 Baisley Avenue
3192 Baisley Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3297 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment on the second floor ,in the nice section of Country Club. Modern eating kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an open concept of living/dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont
2265 Hughes Avenue
2265 Hughes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
913 sqft
Little Italy welcomes "THE MARCATO" to one of the world's most historic, sought-after neighborhoods.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 Lincoln Avenue
112 Lincoln Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Welcome to this spacious one bedroom loft in the clock tower building. This high ceiling unit with tons of natural light is truly a gem. The open layout gives an abundance of options.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Edenwald
1235 E 222nd Street
1235 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1235 E 222nd Street in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Castle Hill
268 Zerega Avenue
268 Zerega Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
This is the DOMINANT WATERFRONT UNIT IN THE COMPLEX. Enjoy water views from every window and an oversized private back yard. Three bedroom 1 and 2 bath Mediterranean Villa-style duplex apartment for rent in an exclusive gated community.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Van Nest
1862 Matthews Avenue
1862 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3454 sqft
SPACIOUS and VERY EASY to show! Four Bedroom apartment in the Morris Park Area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
233 E 238th Street
233 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Woodlawn! Beautifully newly renovated sun drenched first floor 2 bedroom apartment. Open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and island. Lots of closets, new oak flooring throughout.
City Guide for Bronx, NY

I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash

Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bronx? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bronx, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bronx apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

