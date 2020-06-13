Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY

Finding an apartment in Bronx that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3805 Greystone Ave
3805 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Big 1br. With Great Light, Big Windows...Eat In Kitchen. Laundry in building..To see..call Chris at 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992401)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992395)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3722 Blackstone Ave
3722 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
BIG, 1br apartment with TONS of CLOSETS & Backyard Walking distance to Johnson Avenue, close to Henry Hudson Parkway.Note: Apartment Will Be Re-Painted In White & Cleaned-Renovated. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3615907)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
930 Grand Concourse
930 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,894
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and spacious apartment by Yankee stadium - Property Id: 300565 beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium. wide windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
467 E 157th St 2nd fl.
467 East 157th Street, Bronx, NY
Studio
$5,000
2500 sqft
Commercial 2500 sq. ft. 2 ba. $5000 full reno - Property Id: 300176 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300176 Property Id 300176 (RLNE5853559)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
2286 Beaumont Ave
2286 Beaumont Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated apartments in the bronx - Property Id: 299346 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299346 Property Id 299346 (RLNE5850891)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
291 west 150 street
291 East 150th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
No fee llus one month free Harlem 3 bedrm 2700 - Property Id: 283936 Harlem Three bedroom $2700 Hardwood floors Newly renovated Near 3,A,B,C,D trains 4th floor walkup No Broker fee plus one month free and option for security deposit free.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
1917 Strang Avenue
1917 Strang Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Nearby schools include PS 68 School, One World Middle School At Edenwald and PS 723 School. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with large eat-in kitchen and separate living room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F
3600 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
750 sqft
Central Riverdale is always sought after for many reasons. Walking to all your shopping, great restaurants right up the street, Buses across the street, Subway stops within an 8 minute walk, and easy access to Manhattan West and East side by car.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
4490 Fieldston Road
4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2224 sqft
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3950 Blackstone Avenue
3950 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3950 Blackstone apt. 6X is a one bedroom located in Riverdale, New York. This apartment has a large foyer that opens up into a wide living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
888 Grand Concourse
888 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Small dogs ok! Adorable and well-maintained Art Deco sunken living room studio apartment with a corner window, separate dressing area, newly renovated separate windowed kitchen and brand new renovated windowed bathroom & full tub.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mott Haven
1 Unit Available
344 East 148th Street
344 East 148th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Incredible 2 Bedroom Apartment! * Extra Large, Soon to be Newly Renovated 2 bedroom * PETS WELCOME (case by case) 1 Queen size bedroom with closet 1 Full size bedrooms with closet * Living room and kitchen together * Good Natural light in every

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North New York
1 Unit Available
333 Cypress Avenue
333 Cypress Ave, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
Incredible Bedroom Apartment with RoofDeck, Gym, Bike Room, Laundry, Parking Lot, Elevator.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
2297 Southern Boulevard
2297 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,087
Come home to a 5BR convertible 6BR apartment on the 2nd Floor of a 3 Family home. Located on Southern Blvd and E 183rd St. PLEASE PREVIEW VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
55 West Mosholu Parkway North
55 West Mosholu Parkway North, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway West
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Huge 1Bed/1Bath, Great closet space with linen + 2 closets in foyer Beautiful windowed EIK with a dishwasher, Queen sized bedroom with another closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North New York
1 Unit Available
510 Jackson Avenue
510 Jackson Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Van Nest
1 Unit Available
703 Rhinelander Avenue
703 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
=== Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5282 Post Road
5282 Post Road, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Luxury 2 bed room DUPLEX apartment for rent in a newly constructed 5-story, 20-unit elevator building. This unit features hardwood floors, AC & heating unit, dishwasher, WASHER DRYER in unit and PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mott Haven is transforming, welcoming those from all walks of life. This waterfront area is converting older buildings and vacant lots into newly renovated apartments and restaurants. Mott Haven is recognized for having a true New York feel.
Results within 1 mile of Bronx

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
1485 Fifth Avenue
1485 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Harlems's finest Condo Property!Three Bedroom and 2 bathrooms luxury home in one of the finest buildings in Central Harlem!!! This home has 3 exposures located adjacent to historic Mount Morris Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamilton Heights
1 Unit Available
53 Hamilton Ter
53 Hamilton Terrace, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath/ City College - Property Id: 107563 Next to City College Historical Hamilton Heights, Great Location! Short walk to the 145th St Express stop of the ACBD or the 1 train down on Broadway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bronx, NY

Finding an apartment in Bronx that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

