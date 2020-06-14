Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

206 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with hardwood floors

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 05:34pm
Highbridge
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:30pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 2

Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 11

Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 Montgomery Ave 3
1700 Montgomery Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Bronx 2br 1 bath at a GREAT price! - Property Id: 299496 Call the office to apply: Applicants must be approved before physical viewing. 646-504-4483 This apartment is a must have.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
2286 Beaumont Ave
2286 Beaumont Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated apartments in the bronx - Property Id: 299346 Todo nuevo 3 dormitorios 1 bano con yarda new reno 3 bedrooms 1 bath with yard little Italy area of the bronx Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
853 E 222nd St
853 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and bright, 2 bedroom, Private house - Property Id: 295178 This sun-drenched 2 bed 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
1300 Merriam Ave 1a
1300 Merriam Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Unit 1a Available 07/01/20 Beautiful one bedroom available - Property Id: 208012 Application on file. MUST BE APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING IS SCHEDULED. Contact for application details 646-504-4483 Full Broker Fee apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
291 west 150 street
291 East 150th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
No fee llus one month free Harlem 3 bedrm 2700 - Property Id: 283936 Harlem Three bedroom $2700 Hardwood floors Newly renovated Near 3,A,B,C,D trains 4th floor walkup No Broker fee plus one month free and option for security deposit free.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
3204 Kingsbridge 5A
3204 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Large One Bedroom Kingsbridge - Property Id: 213465 Large One bedroom apartment! Separate kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
2028 Davidson Avenue
2028 Davidson Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,688
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC! I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westchester Village
1 Unit Available
2465 Tratman Ave
2465 Tratman Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
New Large 1br.. 2 Rooms. stainless steel appliances. 3 Closets. Hardwood Floors...Walking distance to Train. 650 Or Higher Credit Score and $55,000 or More Minimum Income, Required. Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE3378699)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4 Fordham Hill Oval
4 Fordham Hill Oval, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Excellent and spacious 2 bedroom Co-Op on Fordham Hill! This gated community has a total of 9 buildings, with 24 hour security and on site management. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
261 E 238th Street
261 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1375 sqft
ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN***Completely RENOVATED***Unities are NOT included***ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***Extremely clean and well maintained (3) Bedrooms w/ (1) Bathroom Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
3398 Wayne Avenue
3398 Wayne Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
268 W 261st Street
268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
800 sqft
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3536 Cambridge Avenue
3536 Cambridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Top floor new construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo rental with indoor parking and balcony. Available for July 5 or later. Modern apartment with western exposure featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, and video intercom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
119 W 238th Street
119 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
1332 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment near Van Corlandt Park. Attractive hardwood floors run throughout whole apartment. Brand new kitchen with all unused appliances surrounded by exquisite quartz counter tops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4243 Gunther Avenue
4243 Gunther Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1140 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated brick house apartment, with a huge backyard equipped with an in-ground swimming pool ready to entertain family and friends!!! Located in the Wakefield area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Morris Park
1 Unit Available
939 Rhinelander Avenue
939 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Location Location Location! Three Bedroom Duplex apartment in Morris Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
2015 Camp Street
2015 Camp Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment hardwood floors, and separate entrance. Close to shopping center walking distance to metro north, subway and buses.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
386 E 195th Street
386 E 195th St, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
Charming new building located near Fordham University. Naturally, well lit spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, and beautiful terrace for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bronx, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bronx renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

