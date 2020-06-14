Apartment List
586 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with gym

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
4 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,738
1 Bedroom
$2,192
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
2028 Davidson Avenue
2028 Davidson Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,688
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC! I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3103 Fairfield Avenue
3103 Fairfield Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath located on a tree lined street on Spuyten Duyvil. This apartment is filled with natural light, unobstructed views from 7th floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North New York
1 Unit Available
459 East 135th Street
459 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
You will absolutely fall in love with this magnificent 4 Bed home complete with WASHER/DRYER!! - Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave & Dishwasher included! - Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds! -

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North New York
1 Unit Available
333 Cypress Avenue
333 Cypress Ave, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
Incredible Bedroom Apartment with RoofDeck, Gym, Bike Room, Laundry, Parking Lot, Elevator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
287 Surf Drive
287 Surf Dr, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Here's an amazing waterfront condo overlooking the East River with breathtaking bridge and river views through humongous sun-filled windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3755 Henry Hudson Parkway West
3755 Henry Hudson Pkwy, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
WELCOME HOME TO SPACE, LIGHT AND ESCAPE! This STUNNING gem is ideal for those desiring abundant square footage to call home with a possibility of Four Bedrooms and Two and a Half Bathrooms of sheer sleek and stylish finishes throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mott Haven is transforming, welcoming those from all walks of life. This waterfront area is converting older buildings and vacant lots into newly renovated apartments and restaurants. Mott Haven is recognized for having a true New York feel.

1 of 7

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Allerton
1 Unit Available
2750 Olinville Avenue
2750 Olinville Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Still Available 10/16 Welcome to 2750 Olinville ave, a lovely co-op building in the Allerton ave section of the Bronx. The quite and friendly elevator building is located across the street from Zimmerman playground.
Results within 1 mile of Bronx
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
1883 Amsterdam Avenue
1883 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
105 Jackson Avenue
105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1760 sqft
Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
1485 Fifth Avenue
1485 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Harlems's finest Condo Property!Three Bedroom and 2 bathrooms luxury home in one of the finest buildings in Central Harlem!!! This home has 3 exposures located adjacent to historic Mount Morris Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
512 East 119th Street
512 East 119th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
*** Massive 1,200 sf - - Convertible 2 Bedroom *** Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 1,200 square foot floor through Apt. on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
2183 Third Avenue
2183 3rd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Video Tour Now Available ! NET EFFECTIVE RENT = $3,300 ( Based on 2 months Free on 14 month lease term) Gross Rent = $3,850 Offering the best of what our city to offer, Tower 119 is home to 58 gorgeous studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
720 Fort Washington Ave
720 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Mint Condition One Bedroom Apartment located in an elegant Art Deco co-op in Hudson Heights. This 5th floor unit has a beautifully renovated kitchen with modern appliances and abundant cabinet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1250 St Nicholas Avenue
1250 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Impressive three-bedroom apartment is in close proximity to Columbia Presbyterian, A, C, and 1 trains. This cozy abode boasts an eat in kitchen, spacious living room, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet space in each bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
80 Fort Washington Avenue
80 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 4th Floor Apt! Open Kitchen stainless steel appliances including microwave! Spacious Renovated bathroom! Gleaming hardwood floors! Spacious bedroom! Pet Friendly, No Agressive Breeds.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
48 East 132nd Street
48 E 132nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Craving serene outdoor space and a lounge to work from home? Look no further to Residence 2E at The Style, Harlem's ultra-modern boutique condominium located at 48 East 132nd Street.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W
12 Mt Morris Park West, New York, NY
10 Bedrooms
$24,990
Built in 1888 by James Ware and James Woolley, this magnificent, spacious 7,500 square foot single-family mansion graces the Mount Morris Park Historic District and faces directly on to the Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst Avenue
40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave, Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bronx, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bronx renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

