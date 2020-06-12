/
2 bedroom apartments
160 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 11 at 05:34pm
Highbridge
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
2 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Tremont
1 Unit Available
2092 Washington Avenue
2092 Washington Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
3438 sqft
2BR / 1BA Apartment in the Bronx. First floor; open Livingroom with Eat in Kitchen. Walking distance to subway, school and shops. Call today to schedule a viewing. Tenant to pay 1 month rent and 1 month security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5466 Post Road
5466 Post Road, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
North Riverdale 2 Bedroom, 1 bath in Multi-Family home with common outdoor space. Close to Van Cortlandt Park, Transportation, Restaurants and shops. Easy street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 Montgomery Ave 3
1700 Montgomery Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Bronx 2br 1 bath at a GREAT price! - Property Id: 299496 Call the office to apply: Applicants must be approved before physical viewing. 646-504-4483 This apartment is a must have.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
853 E 222nd St
853 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and bright, 2 bedroom, Private house - Property Id: 295178 This sun-drenched 2 bed 1.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
1235 E 222nd Street
1235 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1235 E 222nd Street in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4 Fordham Hill Oval
4 Fordham Hill Oval, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Excellent and spacious 2 bedroom Co-Op on Fordham Hill! This gated community has a total of 9 buildings, with 24 hour security and on site management. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
628 Leland Avenue
628 Leland Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1120 sqft
Soundview section of the Bronx Newly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment in a private home. Apartment has been completely renovated! Features include open concept of living & kitchen area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
3644 Tibbett Avenue
3644 Tibbett Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
A one of a kind 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in a multi family home in the Riverdale/Kingsbridge area. This unit has a terrace and is close to the 1 train, shops, store, parks, bus and much more. Call me to view this unit right away before is too late.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4243 Gunther Avenue
4243 Gunther Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1140 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated brick house apartment, with a huge backyard equipped with an in-ground swimming pool ready to entertain family and friends!!! Located in the Wakefield area.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
300 W 261st Street
300 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Top Floor Duplex 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Possible To Use As A 3 Bedroom . Attic Bedroom Can Be Split Into 2 Bedrooms For Desired Use. Ultra Modern Renovation. Easy Parking Around The House. Best 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms For Rent On The Market.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Throgs Neck
1 Unit Available
763 Edison Avenue
763 Edison Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Renovated Apt Quartz Countertop Stainless Steel Appliances
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
314 E 165 Street
314 East 165th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom modern apartment with enough space to be used as a three BR in a lovely brownstone located in the desirable South Section of the Bronx.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Woodstock
1 Unit Available
760 E 152 Street
760 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**All Information Deemed Reliable, Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
699 W 239th Street
699 West 239th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
For Rent $2,100, 2 Beds, 1 Bath. No Pets. Approval Required. Part-time Doorman, Building Has Pool, Parking Is Available For An Additional $200 A Month.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
1782 Patterson Avenue
1782 Patterson Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This property is a hidden gem in the Clason Point section of the Bronx. The apartment has two spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom and high ceilings with tons of natural light from both the street in front and serene nature preserve in the back.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
91 E 208 Street
91 East 208th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
2 BR, NEXT TO MONTEFIORE HOSPITAL, WILLIAMSBRIDE OVAL PARK, SHOPPING, SUBWAY (4&D), LOVELY AREA, LIVE IN SUPER, LAUNDRY ROOM, WALKUP BUILDING
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3103 Fairfield Avenue
3103 Fairfield Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath located on a tree lined street on Spuyten Duyvil. This apartment is filled with natural light, unobstructed views from 7th floor.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Parkchester
1 Unit Available
1601 Metropolitan Avenue
1601 Metropolitan Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
839 sqft
Virtually view, this beautiful rental now available! A roomy, 2 bedroom, fully renovated condominium on Metropolitan Avenue in the desired Parkchester neighborhood. This condominium boasts, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Williamsbridge
1 Unit Available
3831 Bronxwood Avenue
3831 Bronxwood Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Welcome to The Bronx! This two bedroom apartment is nestled in the wakefield section of the bronx. Close to shops, restaurants, schools and public transportation. *Electric included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
114 Neptune Lane
114 Neptune Ln, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Enjoy this comfortable beautiful Rental in a gated community. Plenty of outdoor space, steps to NYC Ferry, 1 Private Parking Space. Central Heat & AC, Laundry in UNIT! Rental Requirements Minimum Income $ 80,000, 700+ Credit Score.
