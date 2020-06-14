/
1 bedroom apartments
129 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
Last updated June 11 at 05:34pm
Highbridge
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,904
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Last updated June 11 at 05:30pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,885
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated June 11 at 05:26pm
Morris Park
2 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,949
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,824
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
4 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,192
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,499
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Last updated February 13 at 11:13pm
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
930 Grand Concourse
930 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,894
930 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and spacious apartment by Yankee stadium - Property Id: 300565 beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium. wide windows.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
1300 Merriam Ave 1a
1300 Merriam Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Unit 1a Available 07/01/20 Beautiful one bedroom available - Property Id: 208012 Application on file. MUST BE APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING IS SCHEDULED. Contact for application details 646-504-4483 Full Broker Fee apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
3204 Kingsbridge 5A
3204 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Large One Bedroom Kingsbridge - Property Id: 213465 Large One bedroom apartment! Separate kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
2028 Davidson Avenue
2028 Davidson Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,688
600 sqft
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC! I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992395)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3805 Greystone Ave
3805 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Big 1br. With Great Light, Big Windows...Eat In Kitchen. Laundry in building..To see..call Chris at 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992401)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3722 Blackstone Ave
3722 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
BIG, 1br apartment with TONS of CLOSETS & Backyard Walking distance to Johnson Avenue, close to Henry Hudson Parkway.Note: Apartment Will Be Re-Painted In White & Cleaned-Renovated. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3615907)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westchester Village
1 Unit Available
2465 Tratman Ave
2465 Tratman Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
New Large 1br.. 2 Rooms. stainless steel appliances. 3 Closets. Hardwood Floors...Walking distance to Train. 650 Or Higher Credit Score and $55,000 or More Minimum Income, Required. Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE3378699)
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
404 sqft
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
3398 Wayne Avenue
3398 Wayne Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
119 W 238th Street
119 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
1332 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment near Van Corlandt Park. Attractive hardwood floors run throughout whole apartment. Brand new kitchen with all unused appliances surrounded by exquisite quartz counter tops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Clason Point
1 Unit Available
562 Bolton Avenue
562 Bolton Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
Completely gut renovated 2 bedroom apartment featuring ALL new floors, kitchen, ss appliances, bathroom, and recessed lighting. No pets/no smoking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
445 W 240th Street
445 West 240th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
LARGE ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN FIELDSTONE PLAZA.
