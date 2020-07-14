/
studio apartments
446 Studio Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Last updated June 15 at 05:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
4582 Manhattan Colleg Parkway
4582 Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,575
Spacious studio apartment available in Riverdale! This charming Pre-War residence has hardwood floors, southern exposures, Renovated kitchen in addition to contemporary bath.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Parkway
2161 Barnes Avenue
2161 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,238
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free! Apartment 4A is a studio home apartment in the heart of Pelham Parkway.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
2451 Eastchester Road
2451 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
$4,000
Great opportunity. This retail location has approved plans in place for a food establishment which is a huge advantage for the incoming tenant.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue 3c
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,775
450 sqft
Renovated Studio Apartment 141st street - Property Id: 86229 APARTMENT: Newly Renovated studio.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
423 W 146th St
423 West 146th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
This townhouse studio comes with its own additional storage space. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree lined street. This unit features an exposed brick wall, hard wood floors and lots of sunlight. Private entrance is located on street level.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
116 West 131st Street
116 West 131st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD!! Large and serene studio on the first floor, featuring high ceilings and an open kitchen, which overlooks a huge private backyard! The backyard is enormous - a VERY rare find.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
347 Convent Avenue
347 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,719
NO FEE Brand New Renovated Studio in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free! Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants! Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
860 Riverside Drive
860 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
Classic studio that just underwent a through a GUT renovation. This apartment has an all new eat in kitchen, STAINLESS APPLIANCES being installed, great closet space and renovated bath. The building has an elevator, live in super and laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
25 Hamilton Terrace
25 Hamilton Terrace, New York, NY
Studio
$1,795
NO-FEE & ONE MONTH FREE on 13 months leases (or longer)Net effective rent $1675/month (Gross effective rent $1795/month)Walkthrough video is available @ https://youtu.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
142 W 130th St
142 West 130th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
Actual Apartment Photos Location: 130th & Lenox Trains: 2/3/A/B/C/D Large space with lots of layout options! Tons of sunlight Beautiful block with brownstones Live in Super Laundry in Bldg Coming Soon Pets ok Heat & Hot water included Priced to
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
523 West 156th Street
523 West 156th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,650
156th and Broadway TRAINS: 1, C, A Your Apartment: -Tons of light -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite quartz countertop -Built in microwave -Re-finished hardwood floors -Wonderful responsive super -4th floor walk up Your Neighborhood: -Washington
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
517 West 179th Street
517 West 179th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways.
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
19 Sylvan Terrace
19 Sylvan Terrace, New York, NY
Studio
$3,750
500 sqft
Garden apartment in a historic 1882 townhouse features a lovely, private patio that looks out onto the Jumel Mansion?Manhattans oldest house.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
417 W 145th Street W
417 West 145th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,350
4590 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished studio apartment located on the upper west side of Harlem. Great historic location near all shopping amenities and walking distance for all public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
725 West 184th Street
725 West 184th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
*** MASSIVE / Two-Level Studio - - - Separate Kitchen *** Enjoy a RENOVATED huge studio home featuring a renovated & fully equipped windowed kitchen multi-level space including a dining area and a large entry foyer gorgeous pre-war details &
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
139 Payson Ave
139 Payson Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,747
Renovated Bright Studio Across from Inwood Park! No Fee! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE The apartment features: - Roomy Studio. - Renovated Bathroom with modern vanity. - Oversized Medicine cabinet. - Over sized Gray slate tiles and soaking tub.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2419 7th Ave
2419 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY
Studio
$1,650
Bright and Spotless Studio in Elevator Building! Pet Friendly! ** LEASE BREAK** Apartment Features: - Hardwood floors. -Bright and Airy. - White cabinetry - Stainless steel appliances. - Ample Closet space. - Sparkling white bathroom.
