apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:12 PM
288 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY with pool
Kingsbridge
3817 Review Place
3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx.
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.
Pelham Gardens
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler,
112 Lincoln Avenue
112 Lincoln Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Welcome to this spacious one bedroom loft in the clock tower building. This high ceiling unit with tons of natural light is truly a gem. The open layout gives an abundance of options.
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
Riverdale
699 W 239th Street
699 West 239th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
For Rent $2,100, 2 Beds, 1 Bath. No Pets. Approval Required. Part-time Doorman, Building Has Pool, Parking Is Available For An Additional $200 A Month.
Crotona Park East
1824 Mohegan Avenue
1824 Mohegan Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1184 sqft
Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment.
Clason Point
287 Surf Drive
287 Surf Dr, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Here's an amazing waterfront condo overlooking the East River with breathtaking bridge and river views through humongous sun-filled windows.
Riverdale
2500 Johnson Avenue
2500 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2500 Johnson Avenue in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bronx
College Point
5-44 115th St
5-44 115th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Mint Conditional 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom condo in a gated community with panoramic and picturesque views of the East River and literally next door to the scenic MacNeil Park located in college point, only minutes away from the Whitestone Bridge and
Harlem
234 West 148th Street
234 West 148th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Uptown is the new Downtown, 234 West 148th Street is a modern 2 bed, 2 bath condominium located on one of Harlems most beautiful and sought after blocks.
East Harlem
1485 Fifth Avenue
1485 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1108 sqft
This BEST PRICED, NO FEE, outstanding 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom masterpiece w/soaring 9' ceilings awaits your arrival! This gem is available for rent beginning September 1st, 2020.
Harlem
381 Lenox Avenue
381 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
The perfect residence of affordable luxury, this spacious two-bedroom, two-bath corner home at 381 Lenox is your dream come true! With approximately 1300 square feet, the open living/dining room has bright panoramic tree-top views facing South and
Harlem
532 West 152nd Street
532 West 152nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
NO BROKERS FEE/CYOF Welcome to 532 West 152nd Street located in the heart of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of New York City. Bordered by Riverside drive on the west and St.
Harlem
313 West 143rd Street
313 West 143rd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live rent-free through July! This renovated and spacious 1,500 square foot three bedroom, two full bathroom with washer/dryer Harlem condominium apartment is ideal for multiple family and work-from-home arrangements.
East Harlem
63 East 118th Street
63 East 118th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Our large two bedroom at 63 East 118th Street provides the opportunity to rent a home with a dishwasher on an all townhouse, tree-lined block.
East Harlem
2009 Fifth Avenue
2009 5th Avenue, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
NO FEE! (Brokers CYOF) OWNER WILL SHOW!! SHORT TERM, OK TOO! Triplex 5 BED 2.5 BATH in Harlem Townhouse TOTAL PERFECTION! EVEN MORE STUNNING IN PERSON! - NEWLY RENOVATED with originally restored details throughout.
Washington Heights
511 West 167th Street
511 West 167th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
511 West 167th St, 4B - new to market! Bright, spacious and newly renovated, true one-bedroom apartment perfectly located in Washington Heights.
East Harlem
2005 Fifth Avenue
2005 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
BROWNSTONE Sun Drenched Top floor One Bedroom. Apartment can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.
Harlem
235 West 137th Street
235 West 137th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
This adorable condo located on a quiet, tree-lined street of brownstones and townhouses in the historic St. Nicholas Historic District known as "Striver's Row".
Washington Heights
579 West 177th Street
579 West 177th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Pleasant 1 bedroom apartment 1 block from High Bridge Park in the heart of Washington Heights.
Washington Heights
583 West 177th Street
583 West 177th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant 1 bedroom apartment 1 block from High Bridge Park in the heart of Washington Heights.
Washington Heights
790 Riverside Drive
790 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
RIVIERA REFINED. Classic 7-Room Prewar Home at the coveted Riviera Cooperative. Gracious living awaits you in this wonderful, versatile flex-4 bedroom, 2 bathroom prewar co-op apartment.
East Harlem
301 East 117th Street
301 East 117th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
301 East 117th Street New York, NY See video tour of a similar unit in the bldg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjwOFE5cxYw NOTE: Apt 2Z does not have a balcony.
