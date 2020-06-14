266 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY

/
Crotona Park East
1 Unit Available
1824 Mohegan Avenue
1824 Mohegan Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1184 sqft
Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5141 Post Road
5141 Post Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Gorgeous furnished 3 bedroom townhouse in the highly desirable Fieldston section of the Bronx. Additional bonus room, laundry room, and full bath in basement. Utilities, internet, and Cablevision included.
Results within 1 mile of Bronx
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
712 West 175th Street
712 West 175th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE for direct clients! A deluxe renovated quiet Hudson Heights 1 bedroom apartment with gut-renovated kitchen (with dishwasher), renovated spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, ample storage, and built-in flat-screen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
140 West 130th Street
140 West 130th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST STUNNING Floor Through 2 BR with private Balcony + Washer & Dryer Hookup! APARTMENT FEATURES: - Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave & Dishwasher included -
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
429 Malcolm X Boulevard
429 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
550 sqft
This PRIME-LOCATION apartment sits on the 3rd Floor of a pre-war building located in the Center of Harlem will be available for MARCH 15th! Whether you drive or catch the train; like staying local or love getting acquainted with the area, this is
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
2183 Third Avenue
2183 3rd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Video Tour Now Available ! NET EFFECTIVE RENT = $3,300 ( Based on 2 months Free on 14 month lease term) Gross Rent = $3,850 Offering the best of what our city to offer, Tower 119 is home to 58 gorgeous studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Whitestone
1 Unit Available
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst. This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
64 East 129th St. - 1
64 East 129th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Brand new, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex apartment with private outdoor patio and private entrance available for rent! This is a furnished apartment, which means you just need to bring your clothes and only your favorite
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
2601 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,499
A Fantastic opportunity to call this one bedroom apartment w/ a large Private Terrace a home. This lovely home is filled with light throughout the day thanks to its Eastern and Western exposures.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
156 West 130th Street
156 West 130th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFirst month free for move-ins by June 15th 2020Net rent advertised $2750. Market rent $3000.Welcome to 156 West 130th Street #3 in Harlem a large two bedroom home in the heart of Manhattan.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
69 East 130th Street
69 E 130th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
This is a pristine 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment in a recently constructed luxury condominium building, The Walden, at the crossroads of East and Central Harlem.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W
12 Mt Morris Park West, New York, NY
10 Bedrooms
$24,990
Built in 1888 by James Ware and James Woolley, this magnificent, spacious 7,500 square foot single-family mansion graces the Mount Morris Park Historic District and faces directly on to the Park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
551 West 161st Street
551 West 161st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,215
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to 551 west 161 Street #4F, a spacious top floor studio apartment nestled on a quite block in Washington Heights. This one of a kind studio features high ceilings with exposed wood beams, gorgeous wood floors, and laundry in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
28 East 130th Street
28 E 130th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
Uptown Flats at Compass introduces to you 28 East 130th Street. Be one of the first to live in this beautiful sun-soaked Studio home on a quiet, and pretty block.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst Avenue
40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave, Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
558 West 162nd Street
558 West 162nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 900sft one bedroom featuring high ceilings, central AC, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and over-sized windows. This floor through apt has north and south exposures with excellent natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
471 West 146th Street
471 West 146th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fully Furnished Step into historynestled on the finest neighborhood block in NYCs Sugar Hillthis eloquent newly constructed (never lived in townhouse unit) boasts jaw-dropping original wood and plaster detail thru-out the 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 7
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
430 Convent Avenue
430 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Dreamy 1br/1ba with private garden in a beautifully renovated brownstone.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
710 Saint Nicholas Avenue
710 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Option for unfurnished ($4,250) or furnished ($4800)The crown Jewel at 710! This convertible 3 bedroom. The pictures say it all.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
2005 Fifth Avenue
2005 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
BROWNSTONE Sun Drenched Top floor One Bedroom. Apartment can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
181 East 119th Street
181 East 119th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
Spacious, split bedroom, 2BR/ 2BA with floor-to-ceiling windows! Corner unit sun-flooded with East and South facing exposures.
