Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1655 Undercliff Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

1655 Undercliff Avenue

1655 Undercliff Avenue
Location

1655 Undercliff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453
Morris Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Unit has stainless steel appliances, microwave, granite countertops, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, modern bathroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. Private BalconyLaundry in building Norris8166

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have any available units?
1655 Undercliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have?
Some of 1655 Undercliff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Undercliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Undercliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Undercliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Undercliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue offer parking?
No, 1655 Undercliff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Undercliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 1655 Undercliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 Undercliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Undercliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Undercliff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
