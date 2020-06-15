1655 Undercliff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453 Morris Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Unit has stainless steel appliances, microwave, granite countertops, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, modern bathroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. Private BalconyLaundry in building Norris8166
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have any available units?
1655 Undercliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 1655 Undercliff Avenue have?
Some of 1655 Undercliff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Undercliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Undercliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.