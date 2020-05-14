Rent Calculator
2830 Karen Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
2830 Karen Avenue
2830 Karen Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2830 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV 89121
Winchester
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful light and bright (850-900sft) second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Large private balcony with attached one car garage.
Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 Karen Avenue have any available units?
2830 Karen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Winchester, NV
.
What amenities does 2830 Karen Avenue have?
Some of 2830 Karen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2830 Karen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Karen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Karen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Karen Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Winchester
.
Does 2830 Karen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Karen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2830 Karen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Karen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Karen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2830 Karen Avenue has a pool.
Does 2830 Karen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2830 Karen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Karen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Karen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Karen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Karen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
