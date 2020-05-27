6845 Mandible St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

GEM IN NORTH LAS VEGAS WITH A BIG MASTER - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms;

eat in kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops; formal dining room; great room with media niche; spacious upstairs loft; master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master bath with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor; laundry area in home; private backyard with covered patio and desert landscaping.



HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com



Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.



Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.

-Address of the home you are inquiring about

-Your first and last name

-Mobile phone number

-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.



***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***

Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.



No Pets Allowed



