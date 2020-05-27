All apartments in North Las Vegas
6845 Mandible St

6845 Mandible Street · (702) 342-1164
Location

6845 Mandible Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6845 Mandible St · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2132 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
GEM IN NORTH LAS VEGAS WITH A BIG MASTER - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms;
eat in kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops; formal dining room; great room with media niche; spacious upstairs loft; master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master bath with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor; laundry area in home; private backyard with covered patio and desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home
For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6845 Mandible St have any available units?
6845 Mandible St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6845 Mandible St have?
Some of 6845 Mandible St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6845 Mandible St currently offering any rent specials?
6845 Mandible St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6845 Mandible St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6845 Mandible St is pet friendly.
Does 6845 Mandible St offer parking?
Yes, 6845 Mandible St does offer parking.
Does 6845 Mandible St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6845 Mandible St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6845 Mandible St have a pool?
No, 6845 Mandible St does not have a pool.
Does 6845 Mandible St have accessible units?
No, 6845 Mandible St does not have accessible units.
Does 6845 Mandible St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6845 Mandible St does not have units with dishwashers.
