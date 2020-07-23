Amenities

9173 Sparklewood Court Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON~ NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET ~ NORTHWEST BEAUTY! 4 BED~2 1/2 BATH! - Beautiful and mature Northwest home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. The property also offers:



• BRAND NEW PAINT

• BRAND NEW CARPET

• BRAND NEW 2” faux wood window coverings throughout

• NEW CABINETRY installed in downstairs bathroom

• Laminate Wood floors and ceramic tile

• ceiling fans

• kitchen offers all appliances including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator as well plenty of cabinetry.

• washer in dryer in the unit

• front patio offers privacy by way of mature landscaping and gate

• A master bedroom with a generously proportioned walk-in closet,

• A master bathroom that includes considerable space offering dual sinks and a tub/shower combination.



Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more! Add to that the proximity to the CC-215 and I-95, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!



For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702.834.6000 ext. 777.



Property Offered By: Priority Property Management



Broker: Jeffery Rohloff



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5964920)