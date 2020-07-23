Amenities
9173 Sparklewood Court Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON~ NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET ~ NORTHWEST BEAUTY! 4 BED~2 1/2 BATH! - Beautiful and mature Northwest home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. The property also offers:
• BRAND NEW PAINT
• BRAND NEW CARPET
• BRAND NEW 2” faux wood window coverings throughout
• NEW CABINETRY installed in downstairs bathroom
• Laminate Wood floors and ceramic tile
• ceiling fans
• kitchen offers all appliances including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator as well plenty of cabinetry.
• washer in dryer in the unit
• front patio offers privacy by way of mature landscaping and gate
• A master bedroom with a generously proportioned walk-in closet,
• A master bathroom that includes considerable space offering dual sinks and a tub/shower combination.
Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more! Add to that the proximity to the CC-215 and I-95, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!
For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702.834.6000 ext. 777.
Property Offered By: Priority Property Management
Broker: Jeffery Rohloff
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5964920)