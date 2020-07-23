All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 9173 Sparklewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
9173 Sparklewood Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9173 Sparklewood Court

9173 West Sparklewood Court · (702) 834-6000 ext. 777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9173 West Sparklewood Court, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9173 Sparklewood Court · Avail. Jul 24

$1,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9173 Sparklewood Court Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON~ NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET ~ NORTHWEST BEAUTY! 4 BED~2 1/2 BATH! - Beautiful and mature Northwest home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. The property also offers:

• BRAND NEW PAINT
• BRAND NEW CARPET
• BRAND NEW 2” faux wood window coverings throughout
• NEW CABINETRY installed in downstairs bathroom
• Laminate Wood floors and ceramic tile
• ceiling fans
• kitchen offers all appliances including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator as well plenty of cabinetry.
• washer in dryer in the unit
• front patio offers privacy by way of mature landscaping and gate
• A master bedroom with a generously proportioned walk-in closet,
• A master bathroom that includes considerable space offering dual sinks and a tub/shower combination.

Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more! Add to that the proximity to the CC-215 and I-95, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!

For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702.834.6000 ext. 777.

Property Offered By: Priority Property Management

Broker: Jeffery Rohloff

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5964920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9173 Sparklewood Court have any available units?
9173 Sparklewood Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9173 Sparklewood Court have?
Some of 9173 Sparklewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9173 Sparklewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
9173 Sparklewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9173 Sparklewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9173 Sparklewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 9173 Sparklewood Court offer parking?
No, 9173 Sparklewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 9173 Sparklewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9173 Sparklewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9173 Sparklewood Court have a pool?
No, 9173 Sparklewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 9173 Sparklewood Court have accessible units?
No, 9173 Sparklewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9173 Sparklewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9173 Sparklewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9173 Sparklewood Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emory Apartment Homes
5100 O'Bannon Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Sanctuary
2200 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89166
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89118

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLas Vegas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsLas Vegas Pet Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity