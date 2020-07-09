All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
The Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
The Grove
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Grove

Open Now until 6pm
2901 N Rainbow Blvd · (702) 723-4039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2901 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. Sep 21

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1095 · Avail. Jul 31

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2068 · Avail. Aug 23

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 2049 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1054 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following:

Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours, Online Leasing

Residents: Resident Portal, Place Maintenance Requests Online, Sign Lease Renewal, Pay Rent Online

All amenity areas including the leasing Office are temporarily closed to walk In's. We are able to assist residents and prospects remotely.

We welcome you to The Grove Apartment Homes, contemporary living on a budget, conveniently located in Northwest Las Vegas, Nevada. Enjoy our lush green landscaping, 24-hour fitness center, resort style oversized pool, and year-round Jacuzzi! Our community is located next to the I-95, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. This is carefree living at an incomparable price!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per household.
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot (all spaces are car ports). Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Grove have any available units?
The Grove has 13 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove have?
Some of The Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove is pet friendly.
Does The Grove offer parking?
Yes, The Grove offers parking.
Does The Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove have a pool?
Yes, The Grove has a pool.
Does The Grove have accessible units?
Yes, The Grove has accessible units.
Does The Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
St. Croix
6661 Silverstream Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89141

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLas Vegas 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolsLas Vegas Pet Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada