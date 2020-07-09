Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible alarm system clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit hot tub online portal smoke-free community

To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following:



Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours, Online Leasing



Residents: Resident Portal, Place Maintenance Requests Online, Sign Lease Renewal, Pay Rent Online



All amenity areas including the leasing Office are temporarily closed to walk In's. We are able to assist residents and prospects remotely.



We welcome you to The Grove Apartment Homes, contemporary living on a budget, conveniently located in Northwest Las Vegas, Nevada. Enjoy our lush green landscaping, 24-hour fitness center, resort style oversized pool, and year-round Jacuzzi! Our community is located next to the I-95, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. This is carefree living at an incomparable price!