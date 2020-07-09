Amenities
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following:
Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours, Online Leasing
Residents: Resident Portal, Place Maintenance Requests Online, Sign Lease Renewal, Pay Rent Online
All amenity areas including the leasing Office are temporarily closed to walk In's. We are able to assist residents and prospects remotely.
We welcome you to The Grove Apartment Homes, contemporary living on a budget, conveniently located in Northwest Las Vegas, Nevada. Enjoy our lush green landscaping, 24-hour fitness center, resort style oversized pool, and year-round Jacuzzi! Our community is located next to the I-95, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. This is carefree living at an incomparable price!