Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

2ND FLOOR, 3-BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL. 1 ASSIGNED, COVERED CARPORT. CARPET (NEW) AND TILE THROUGHOUT, GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, BALCONY. KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. HOA DUES, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. THIS HOA HAS A "NO PETS" POLICY.

This is a smoke-free property. No smoking is permitted on premises. No pets please.