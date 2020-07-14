Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista del Valle.
Amenities
24hr laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
golf room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
sauna
Discover a new style of living at Vista Del Valle in Las Vegas, Nevada where luxury meets affordability! We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens. Residents can also enjoy our community fitness center, resort style pool, spa, carports, 9-hole putting green and horseshoe pit! We are also conveniently located in the heart of Las Vegas close to all major freeways and one block from the Las Vegas Strip. Take a tour today and find out why our residents love calling Vista Del Valle home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)