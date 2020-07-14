Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar e-payments golf room guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving sauna

Discover a new style of living at Vista Del Valle in Las Vegas, Nevada where luxury meets affordability! We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens. Residents can also enjoy our community fitness center, resort style pool, spa, carports, 9-hole putting green and horseshoe pit! We are also conveniently located in the heart of Las Vegas close to all major freeways and one block from the Las Vegas Strip. Take a tour today and find out why our residents love calling Vista Del Valle home!