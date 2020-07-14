All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Vista del Valle

4051 W Viking Rd · (574) 406-8378
Location

4051 W Viking Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista del Valle.

Amenities

24hr laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
golf room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
sauna
Discover a new style of living at Vista Del Valle in Las Vegas, Nevada where luxury meets affordability! We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens. Residents can also enjoy our community fitness center, resort style pool, spa, carports, 9-hole putting green and horseshoe pit! We are also conveniently located in the heart of Las Vegas close to all major freeways and one block from the Las Vegas Strip. Take a tour today and find out why our residents love calling Vista Del Valle home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per household
Deposit: $400-one month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Water/sewer/trash: $25/month (1 bedroom units), $30/month (2 bedroom units)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Large storage closets on patio/balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista del Valle have any available units?
Vista del Valle has 2 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista del Valle have?
Some of Vista del Valle's amenities include 24hr laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista del Valle currently offering any rent specials?
Vista del Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista del Valle pet-friendly?
No, Vista del Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does Vista del Valle offer parking?
Yes, Vista del Valle offers parking.
Does Vista del Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista del Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista del Valle have a pool?
Yes, Vista del Valle has a pool.
Does Vista del Valle have accessible units?
No, Vista del Valle does not have accessible units.
Does Vista del Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista del Valle has units with dishwashers.
