Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Sundance Village

Open Now until 6pm
6500 West Charleston Boulevard · (702) 330-3587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6500 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Torrey Pines Preservation

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BED 1 BATH-1

$765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 1 BATH-1

$845

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH-1

$911

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BED 2 BATH A-1

$1,044

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

3 BED 2 BATH B-1

$1,044

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sundance Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Las Vegas, Nevada? Come home to Sundance Village Apartments. We are a well-maintained community in a very convenient location. You can shop-til-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with our great location, entertainment is just a few minutes away. We are only minutes from the 95 so your commute will be a breeze.\n\nAt Sundance Village Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada you're going to love the openness of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Designed to make life enjoyable, in every home we've included air conditioning, hardwood floors, an all-electric kitchen, and so much more. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.\n\nOur residents enjoy some of the best community amenities available in apartment home living. Come enjoy the sun in our sparkling swimming pool, or come work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Also, bring your pets along, as we are pet-friendly. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour of Sundance Village Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada.
\n
\n
Income Restrictions Apply.

Combined gross annual household income cannot exceed the below limits
\n
\n
1 person - $27,720
\n

2 people - $31,680
\n
3 people - $35,640
\n
4 people - $39,600
\n
5 people - $42,780
\n
6 people - $45,960

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: Monthly pet fee of $25/pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sundance Village have any available units?
Sundance Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $765, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $845, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,044. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Sundance Village have?
Some of Sundance Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sundance Village currently offering any rent specials?
Sundance Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sundance Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Sundance Village is pet friendly.
Does Sundance Village offer parking?
Yes, Sundance Village offers parking.
Does Sundance Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sundance Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sundance Village have a pool?
Yes, Sundance Village has a pool.
Does Sundance Village have accessible units?
Yes, Sundance Village has accessible units.
Does Sundance Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sundance Village has units with dishwashers.

