Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court carport clubhouse guest parking internet access online portal playground pool table

Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Las Vegas, Nevada? Come home to Sundance Village Apartments. We are a well-maintained community in a very convenient location. You can shop-til-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with our great location, entertainment is just a few minutes away. We are only minutes from the 95 so your commute will be a breeze.



At Sundance Village Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada you're going to love the openness of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Designed to make life enjoyable, in every home we've included air conditioning, hardwood floors, an all-electric kitchen, and so much more. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.



Our residents enjoy some of the best community amenities available in apartment home living. Come enjoy the sun in our sparkling swimming pool, or come work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Also, bring your pets along, as we are pet-friendly. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour of Sundance Village Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada.









Income Restrictions Apply.



Combined gross annual household income cannot exceed the below limits









1 person - $27,720







2 people - $31,680





3 people - $35,640





4 people - $39,600





5 people - $42,780





6 people - $45,960