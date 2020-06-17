All apartments in Las Vegas
1708 Sky of Red # 201
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:40 AM

1708 Sky of Red # 201

1708 Sky of Red Drive · (702) 992-7846
Location

1708 Sky of Red Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 Sky of Red # 201 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Guard gated Summerlin two bedroom unit with two car garage - Immaculate second floor two bedroom condo with a two car attached garage in upscale guard gated Summerlin Community that features pool, spa, exercise room, clubhouse, plenty of grass areas and access to the Pueblo Park walking trail. The home features granite counters, fireplace, large balcony, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, interior stairway from the garage/front door. Bedrooms are separate and both have bathrooms.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5615296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 have any available units?
1708 Sky of Red # 201 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 have?
Some of 1708 Sky of Red # 201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Sky of Red # 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Sky of Red # 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Sky of Red # 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Sky of Red # 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Sky of Red # 201 does offer parking.
Does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Sky of Red # 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Sky of Red # 201 has a pool.
Does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 have accessible units?
No, 1708 Sky of Red # 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Sky of Red # 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Sky of Red # 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
