1708 Sky of Red # 201

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Guard gated Summerlin two bedroom unit with two car garage - Immaculate second floor two bedroom condo with a two car attached garage in upscale guard gated Summerlin Community that features pool, spa, exercise room, clubhouse, plenty of grass areas and access to the Pueblo Park walking trail. The home features granite counters, fireplace, large balcony, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, interior stairway from the garage/front door. Bedrooms are separate and both have bathrooms.



No Cats Allowed



