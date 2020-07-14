Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Adminstration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $49 - water, sewer & trash for Studio $59 - water, swer & trash for One Bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 Per pet
fee: $150 Per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs. - Breed Restrictions Apply - Contact Office for more Details
Parking Details: Open Parking / Preferred Parking Available Monthly Fee will Apply. Surface lot.