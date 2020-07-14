All apartments in Las Vegas
Fusion
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Fusion

Open Now until 5pm
4340 Escondido Street · (702) 957-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4386-143 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 4386-116 · Avail. Sep 14

$805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 4386-142 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 4320-20 · Avail. Sep 13

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fusion.

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Learn More about our Community

Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month

Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office. To find out how, just click on the link below:

Take a Live Virtual Tour

Fusion is a new community in Las Vegas, NV. Located close to UNLV, Fusion offers fully renovated apartments with a modern and distinctive design. All the apartments at Fusion come fully equipped with new appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The bathrooms are a "must see" with decorative subway tile and large walk-in showers. This community is in the process of adding amenities that will enhance the living experience and contribute to your comfort and convenience. Currently we offer Free and Premium WiFi options. Now is the time to take advantage of this featured addition to Las Vegas. Choose your perfect apartment now before they are all taken. Fusion is the place wh

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Adminstration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $49 - water, sewer & trash for Studio $59 - water, swer & trash for One Bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 Per pet
fee: $150 Per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs. - Breed Restrictions Apply - Contact Office for more Details
Parking Details: Open Parking / Preferred Parking Available Monthly Fee will Apply. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fusion have any available units?
Fusion has 8 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Fusion have?
Some of Fusion's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fusion currently offering any rent specials?
Fusion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fusion pet-friendly?
Yes, Fusion is pet friendly.
Does Fusion offer parking?
Yes, Fusion offers parking.
Does Fusion have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fusion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fusion have a pool?
Yes, Fusion has a pool.
Does Fusion have accessible units?
No, Fusion does not have accessible units.
Does Fusion have units with dishwashers?
No, Fusion does not have units with dishwashers.
