Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**SHORT TERM LUXURY RENTAL*** OUTSTANDING HOME FULLY FURNISHED, THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED MID-CENTURY MODERN WITH ATTENTION TO ALL THE DETAILS** THE PICTURES SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES**LOCATED WITHIN A CUL DE SAC AND FEATURES OPEN SPACE LIVING AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP AND SOME OF THE BEST OUTLET SHOPPING IN LAS VEGAS. THIS TRULY UNIQUE PROPERTY!!AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN!