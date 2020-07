Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Simple Home Solutions

Finding an apartment for rent in Las Vegas, NV, is easy when you lease from Mariner at South Shores. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Mariner at South Shores.