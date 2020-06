Amenities

7288 Plantanus Dr - Wonderful 2 story home - Adorable two story home with open floor plan. Open bright large kitchen with tile counters & plenty of cabinet space. Three spacious bedrooms all with large walk in closets. Carpet and wood floors throughout. New carpet and paint! New Stove!! Lovely immaculate home!! Stackable washer and dryer as well as all other appliances included. Located in a great and convenient location.



**If application approved with pets, additional deposit required**

*Tenant to pay additional $35.00 for sewer and trash monthly*



(RLNE5840387)