Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

384 Fulton Ave 1

384 Fulton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

384 Fulton Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 281797

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Hardwood Floors
*Spacious and airy
*Plenty of windows
*Tons of sunlight
*Near transportation
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Danny201-484-9268
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281797
Property Id 281797

(RLNE5783876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Fulton Ave 1 have any available units?
384 Fulton Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 384 Fulton Ave 1 have?
Some of 384 Fulton Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Fulton Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
384 Fulton Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Fulton Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 Fulton Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 384 Fulton Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 384 Fulton Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 384 Fulton Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Fulton Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Fulton Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 384 Fulton Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 384 Fulton Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 384 Fulton Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Fulton Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Fulton Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
