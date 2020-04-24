384 Fulton Ave 1

Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 281797
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT**
**NO FEE**
~APT Features~
*Hardwood Floors
*Spacious and airy
*Plenty of windows
*Tons of sunlight
*Near transportation
*Tiles in bathroom
Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in
If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I will try to find the perfect place for you.
DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Call/Text Danny201-484-9268
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281797
Property Id 281797
(RLNE5783876)