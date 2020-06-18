All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:40 AM

6900 Staghorn Lane

6900 Staghorn Lane · (919) 649-4118
Location

6900 Staghorn Lane, Raleigh, NC 27615
North Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4097 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
North Ridge NEW Construction by Award Winning Raleigh Custom Homes! This CUSTOM Home offers a 1st Floor Master w/SPAbath + study. 4 total bedrooms+ Gameroom w/Wetbar + loft. Designer Fixtures, Gourmet Kitchen w/Subzero & Wolf Appliances, Custom Cabinets, Quartz, Granite & Marble Counter-Tops, Designer Tile in ALL baths. Screened Porch w/Fireplace! Unfinished walk in storage plus walk up attic with permanent stairs. Large Corner Lot! You Will Love Every Inch Of This Extraordinary Home in desirable NR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Staghorn Lane have any available units?
6900 Staghorn Lane has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Staghorn Lane have?
Some of 6900 Staghorn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Staghorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Staghorn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Staghorn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Staghorn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 6900 Staghorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Staghorn Lane does offer parking.
Does 6900 Staghorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Staghorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Staghorn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6900 Staghorn Lane has a pool.
Does 6900 Staghorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 6900 Staghorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Staghorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 Staghorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
