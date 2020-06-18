6900 Staghorn Lane

Amenities
North Ridge NEW Construction by Award Winning Raleigh Custom Homes! This CUSTOM Home offers a 1st Floor Master w/SPAbath + study. 4 total bedrooms+ Gameroom w/Wetbar + loft. Designer Fixtures, Gourmet Kitchen w/Subzero & Wolf Appliances, Custom Cabinets, Quartz, Granite & Marble Counter-Tops, Designer Tile in ALL baths. Screened Porch w/Fireplace! Unfinished walk in storage plus walk up attic with permanent stairs. Large Corner Lot! You Will Love Every Inch Of This Extraordinary Home in desirable NR!