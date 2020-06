Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1432 Kent Road Available 07/16/20 1432 Kent Rd ~ Townhome - Kaplan Square - Conventiently Located Near Beltline ane NCSU - Conveniently located in Kaplan Square! This spacious townhome is fully electric, has attic storage, patio with exterior storage and a fireplace. Each unit has 2 assigned parking spaces. Small dog (under 45 lbs) okay with pet fee. Full-sized washer and dryer included.



School District - Elem: A.B. Combs MS: Ligon HS: Athens Drive



(I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward downtown; Right on Kent Rd; Kaplan Square at corner of Kaplan Rd and Kent Rd on right



SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!



Sam Stewart

Site Manager

919-256-2878



No Cats Allowed



