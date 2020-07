Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park game room green community internet cafe lobby online portal pool table

Concord Apartments is a unique community that combines modern conveniences with a fresh, natural setting. Nestled between I-440 and Highway 70, near the buzz and activity of the heart of the triangle - just minutes to UNC REX Healthcare and their affiliates as well as all the shopping that the Old Raleigh & Crabtree Valley areas have to offer. Come by Concord to see our upgraded apartments with brand new appliances and flooring. View our newly renovated clubhouse as well with expanded fitness center!