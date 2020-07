Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community internet access media room

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Wakefield Glen Apartment homes are located right off the greens of Wakefield Plantation offering large,spacious 1,2,and 3 bedroom homes. We offer a wide variety of floorplans that fit almost any walk of life. Our apartment homes come with double vanities, upgraded appliances, new lighting, and open floorplans. Come live with us, sit by our amazing pool deck, and start enjoying Wakefield living.