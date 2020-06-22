All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM

124 Trumbell Circle

124 Trumbell Circle · (919) 744-8665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Trumbell Circle, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
Spacious home in a very convenient location. All formals. First floor all hardwoods now. Eat-in kitchen w/ spacious cabinets & bay window. Formal dining room w/ trey ceiling. Large family room w/ lots of windows & fireplace. 2-story entry foyer. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom w/ separate shower & garden tub. 4 BRs+bonus. Private wooded backyard w/ large deck. Google fiber avail. Super convenient to RTP, RDU, I-40, I-540, & shopping. Fridge, washer/dryer. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Trumbell Circle have any available units?
124 Trumbell Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Trumbell Circle have?
Some of 124 Trumbell Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Trumbell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Trumbell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Trumbell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 124 Trumbell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 124 Trumbell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 124 Trumbell Circle does offer parking.
Does 124 Trumbell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Trumbell Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Trumbell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 124 Trumbell Circle has a pool.
Does 124 Trumbell Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Trumbell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Trumbell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Trumbell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
