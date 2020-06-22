124 Trumbell Circle

Amenities
Spacious home in a very convenient location. All formals. First floor all hardwoods now. Eat-in kitchen w/ spacious cabinets & bay window. Formal dining room w/ trey ceiling. Large family room w/ lots of windows & fireplace. 2-story entry foyer. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom w/ separate shower & garden tub. 4 BRs+bonus. Private wooded backyard w/ large deck. Google fiber avail. Super convenient to RTP, RDU, I-40, I-540, & shopping. Fridge, washer/dryer. Please verify schools.