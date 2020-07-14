All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Grace Park

3109 Grace Park Dr · (919) 887-2090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-1302 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 3-4303 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 3-4311 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,175

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1145 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-3306 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 4-3211 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 7-1248 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-4108 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1909 sqft

Unit 1-6302 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1967 sqft

Unit 6-1303 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1967 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-4208 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2488 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grace Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village. Located above our retail shops and restaurants, our modern flats feature truly unique spaces with 10' ceilings, expansive windows, open living areas, acid-stained concrete flooring, Euro maple cabinets and the largest floorplans around. Our walk-up private entry brownstones offer two stories of luxury appointments and 10 - 14' ceilings. Attached garages, elevator access available. And best of all...when you come home to Grace Park you can 'Stay Home & Go Out' with breakfast, dinner, nightlife, shopping, a national gym, and stellar services just outside your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: No security deposit required
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for first pet and $150 for second
limit: 2
rent: $15/month total
restrictions: There are no weight restrictions. Some aggressive breeds are restricted.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Covered Parking For Select Units & Private Garages Available.
Storage Details: There are storage units on most of the floors inside the apartment buildings. The storage units vary in size, but most are about 5' x 7'. Storage units start at $20/month, but larger units can rent for more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grace Park have any available units?
Grace Park has 13 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Grace Park have?
Some of Grace Park's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grace Park currently offering any rent specials?
Grace Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grace Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Grace Park is pet friendly.
Does Grace Park offer parking?
Yes, Grace Park offers parking.
Does Grace Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grace Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grace Park have a pool?
No, Grace Park does not have a pool.
Does Grace Park have accessible units?
Yes, Grace Park has accessible units.
Does Grace Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grace Park has units with dishwashers.
