Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park elevator 24hr gym parking dogs allowed garage google fiber internet access pet friendly cats allowed accessible bbq/grill bike storage carport courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal package receiving

A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.

Visit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village. Located above our retail shops and restaurants, our modern flats feature truly unique spaces with 10' ceilings, expansive windows, open living areas, acid-stained concrete flooring, Euro maple cabinets and the largest floorplans around. Our walk-up private entry brownstones offer two stories of luxury appointments and 10 - 14' ceilings. Attached garages, elevator access available. And best of all...when you come home to Grace Park you can 'Stay Home & Go Out' with breakfast, dinner, nightlife, shopping, a national gym, and stellar services just outside your front door.