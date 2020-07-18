All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:34 AM

109 Durston Loop

109 Durston Loop · (919) 380-7325
Location

109 Durston Loop, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready for Immediate Move in! Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Back yard fence for privacy! Formal Dining, open kitchen to break fast & family. Gas Fireplace,Ceiling fans,Hardwood throughout the first floor. 2nd floor laundry room with WASHER/DRYER included. 1 Car Garage and 2 Driveway parking. Amenities include POOL,CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS Courts, Playground, walking trails and ponds/lakes! Close to RTP,RDU Airport & Restaurants,Grocery Stores. Easy access to Davis Dr, 40 & 540! Small pet sunder 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Durston Loop have any available units?
109 Durston Loop has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Durston Loop have?
Some of 109 Durston Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Durston Loop currently offering any rent specials?
109 Durston Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Durston Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Durston Loop is pet friendly.
Does 109 Durston Loop offer parking?
Yes, 109 Durston Loop offers parking.
Does 109 Durston Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Durston Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Durston Loop have a pool?
Yes, 109 Durston Loop has a pool.
Does 109 Durston Loop have accessible units?
No, 109 Durston Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Durston Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Durston Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
