109 Durston Loop

Amenities
Ready for Immediate Move in! Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Back yard fence for privacy! Formal Dining, open kitchen to break fast & family. Gas Fireplace,Ceiling fans,Hardwood throughout the first floor. 2nd floor laundry room with WASHER/DRYER included. 1 Car Garage and 2 Driveway parking. Amenities include POOL,CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS Courts, Playground, walking trails and ponds/lakes! Close to RTP,RDU Airport & Restaurants,Grocery Stores. Easy access to Davis Dr, 40 & 540! Small pet sunder 20 lbs.