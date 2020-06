Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SOUTHBRIDGE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO CAROWINDS..AVAIL FOR JULY - SINGLE FAMILY 3 BED HOME LOCATED IN SOUTHBRIDGE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO CAROWINDS.SPLIT FLLOR PLAN. DECK ON REAR OF HOME. PRIVATE REAR YARD.

AVAIL FOR JULY MOVE IN

ESTABLISHED COMMUNITY

PETS CONDITIONAL WITH OWNER APPROVAL

NO SMOKING

PLEASE CALL TO GET ON SHOWING LIST. SHOWINGS TO START 1ST WEEK IN JULY.

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



(RLNE4189469)