Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

W Flats

7200 Wallace Rd · (833) 561-6883
Location

7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 6

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. now

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 736 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 729 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from W Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
W Flats in Charlotte, North Carolina, provides beautiful apartment homes with comfort, convenience and affordability. Our gated apartment community is nestled in Southeast Charlotte, just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, Wells Fargo, NASCAR Hall of Fame and more. Additionally, we are located on the bus line for carefree commuting.

Select from a variety of comfortable renovated one and two bedroom floor plans, some of which include incredible features such as wood burning fireplaces, large closet space and private balconies and patios. Each plan offers a number of luxury upgrade options, including stylish cabinetry, painted accent walls, brushed nickel fixtures, and more. We even include your water!

Our beautifully landscaped community offers residents a Fitness Center, 24/7 Clothing Care Center, Cyber Cafe, Leash-Free Bark Park, and resort style swimming pool with an outdoor resident lounge by the pool with grilling patio and outdoor fireplace area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $200- full month of rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Attached storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does W Flats have any available units?
W Flats has 8 units available starting at $914 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does W Flats have?
Some of W Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is W Flats currently offering any rent specials?
W Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is W Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, W Flats is pet friendly.
Does W Flats offer parking?
Yes, W Flats offers parking.
Does W Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, W Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does W Flats have a pool?
Yes, W Flats has a pool.
Does W Flats have accessible units?
Yes, W Flats has accessible units.
Does W Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, W Flats has units with dishwashers.
