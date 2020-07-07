Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

W Flats in Charlotte, North Carolina, provides beautiful apartment homes with comfort, convenience and affordability. Our gated apartment community is nestled in Southeast Charlotte, just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, Wells Fargo, NASCAR Hall of Fame and more. Additionally, we are located on the bus line for carefree commuting.



Select from a variety of comfortable renovated one and two bedroom floor plans, some of which include incredible features such as wood burning fireplaces, large closet space and private balconies and patios. Each plan offers a number of luxury upgrade options, including stylish cabinetry, painted accent walls, brushed nickel fixtures, and more. We even include your water!



Our beautifully landscaped community offers residents a Fitness Center, 24/7 Clothing Care Center, Cyber Cafe, Leash-Free Bark Park, and resort style swimming pool with an outdoor resident lounge by the pool with grilling patio and outdoor fireplace area.