/
/
/
commonwealth
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:41 PM
379 Apartments for rent in Commonwealth, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 131
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
120 Units Available
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
16 Units Available
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,185
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1186 sqft
Boutique apartment community with on-site dining, retail and groceries. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, keyless entry and fireplace with lounge seating.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,050
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish building with art-deco-inspired modern architecture located in the trendy Plaza Midwood area. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, secure building and city skyline views. Units have granite countertops, plank floors and open floor plans.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2116 Mcclintock Road
2116 Mcclintock Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
973 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of Plaza Midwood this amazing loft style condominium overlooks the Plaza Midwood neighborhood with easy access to Harris Teeter, restaurants, pubs and shopping plus all Plaza Midwood has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Commonwealth
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1195 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
939 sqft
Trendy apartments with modern decor located in the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood. Historic setting surrounded by art galleries, international restaurants and specialty shops. Apartments available with air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
8 Units Available
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1086 sqft
This luxury community is in the heart of it all. Each home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site rooftop access, resident culture brewery, fitness center and cycling classes.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1922 sqft
Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
13 Units Available
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1067 sqft
Summit on Central, located in the upbeat neighborhood of Plaza Midwood, offers newly renovated apartments homes that feature upscale finishes for a price that you wont find elsewhere! Youll live in a prime location of Charlotte, as our community is
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
The Nook
1421 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
753 sqft
A four-story apartment block with 24 elegant apartments, located in uptown Charlotte. Balconies have skyline views and units come with contemporary lights and plank floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows, ceiling fans, and granite worktops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
The Langston
1925 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,238
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1143 sqft
Centrally located for walkable convenience, these apartments offer modern kitchens, espresso cabinets, plank flooring, designer lighting packages, vaulted ceilings, wood blinds, and pet-friendly accommodations. The community offers online rent payments and a rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
6 Units Available
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
775 sqft
Situated in historic Plaza-Midwood. Within walking distance of shops, galleries and restaurants. Cozy 1-2 bedroom apartments with private balconies and spectacular city views. Each apartment features plank flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Located near two dozen restaurants and shops. A smaller community with a natural surrounding. Modern interiors with ample storage, stacked washer and dryer in-unit, and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Located in a historic neighborhood near dining and shops. Beautiful landscaping. Great views. Near 19 acres of walking trails. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet welcome.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3164 Central Avenue
3164 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo conveniently located on Central Avenue, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, laundry hookups, breakfast bar and walk in closets. Kitchen features a ceiling fan and pantry. Balcony off the living room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Green Oaks Lane
1207 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
926 sqft
Location Location!!Walk to Plaza Midwood & all it has to offer! Located in popular Commonwealth neighborhood;One of Charlotte's most desirable and fastest growing areas.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1557 Pecan Ave
1557 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1096 sqft
Plaza Midwood Townhome - Located in the heart of Plaza Midwood in the Kensignton Court Complex is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
932 Hickory Nut Street
932 Hickory Nut Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community! - Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community. Conveniently located by Monroe & Wendover near Uptown. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 Clement Ave
1200 Clement Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 Clement Ave Available 08/03/20 1200 Clement Ave Charlotte NC 28205 - Amazing Midwood bungalow just a block from all the great bars, restaurants and boutiques in the Midwood Biz District! Next door to Midwood BBQ and steps to all the hot spots.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1823 Dearmon Dr
1823 Dearmon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
976 sqft
Great remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area. Less than a mile to the new Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1518 Wembley Dr.
1518 Wembley Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
** APPLICATION RECEIVED STATUS ** Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded w/ upgrades & features.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1823 E. 5th st - 6
1823 East 5th Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
This second floor unit has a great floor plan. Large closets make storage an ease. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached making it a great dining area. The balcony is large and makes for a great outdoor space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCStallings, NCPineville, NCHarrisburg, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NC