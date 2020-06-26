Twin Brook Dr 5708

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5708 TWIN BROOK...OFF SUNSET...AVAIL NOW!!! - 4 bed/ bonus room 2.5 bath home located off exit 16- I77.

Formal dining room and sitting room. Open kitchen with breakfast area. Center island in kitchen. Family room with fireplace off kitchen. Large master closet and bath with separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms good size. Bonus/ Bedroom over garage.

Brand new Carpet and Paint

Pets conditional

No smoking

AVAIL NOW!!!



APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



(RLNE2805568)