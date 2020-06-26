5708 Twin Brook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269 West Sugar Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
5708 TWIN BROOK...OFF SUNSET...AVAIL NOW!!! - 4 bed/ bonus room 2.5 bath home located off exit 16- I77. Formal dining room and sitting room. Open kitchen with breakfast area. Center island in kitchen. Family room with fireplace off kitchen. Large master closet and bath with separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms good size. Bonus/ Bedroom over garage. Brand new Carpet and Paint Pets conditional No smoking AVAIL NOW!!!
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
(RLNE2805568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Twin Brook Dr 5708 have any available units?
Twin Brook Dr 5708 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Brook Dr 5708 have?
Some of Twin Brook Dr 5708's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Brook Dr 5708 currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Brook Dr 5708 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Brook Dr 5708 pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Brook Dr 5708 is pet friendly.
Does Twin Brook Dr 5708 offer parking?
Yes, Twin Brook Dr 5708 offers parking.
Does Twin Brook Dr 5708 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twin Brook Dr 5708 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Brook Dr 5708 have a pool?
No, Twin Brook Dr 5708 does not have a pool.
Does Twin Brook Dr 5708 have accessible units?
No, Twin Brook Dr 5708 does not have accessible units.
Does Twin Brook Dr 5708 have units with dishwashers?
No, Twin Brook Dr 5708 does not have units with dishwashers.