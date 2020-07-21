All apartments in Charlotte
5724 Cougar Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

5724 Cougar Lane

5724 Cougar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

This spacious two-bedroom, two-story townhome is located in a great community with great amenities. Tons of extra space, including a large loft. This townhome condo comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Updated floors in kitchen and bathrooms, and a fresh new paint job. The community offers a swimming pool that is located in the center of the community. Minutes’ drive to shopping, and restaurants. This townhome will not last, tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Cougar Lane have any available units?
5724 Cougar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 Cougar Lane have?
Some of 5724 Cougar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Cougar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Cougar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Cougar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Cougar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Cougar Lane offer parking?
No, 5724 Cougar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5724 Cougar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5724 Cougar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Cougar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5724 Cougar Lane has a pool.
Does 5724 Cougar Lane have accessible units?
No, 5724 Cougar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Cougar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Cougar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
