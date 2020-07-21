5724 Cougar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious two-bedroom, two-story townhome is located in a great community with great amenities. Tons of extra space, including a large loft. This townhome condo comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Updated floors in kitchen and bathrooms, and a fresh new paint job. The community offers a swimming pool that is located in the center of the community. Minutes’ drive to shopping, and restaurants. This townhome will not last, tour today!