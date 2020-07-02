All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:14 AM

7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane

7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane have any available units?
7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane offers parking.
Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane has a pool.
Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane have accessible units?
No, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7323 Mitzi Deborah Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte