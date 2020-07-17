All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

9442 Dewey Drive

9442 Dewey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9442 Dewey Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28214
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 Dewey Drive have any available units?
9442 Dewey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 9442 Dewey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9442 Dewey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 Dewey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 9442 Dewey Drive offer parking?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9442 Dewey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 Dewey Drive have a pool?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9442 Dewey Drive have accessible units?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 Dewey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9442 Dewey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9442 Dewey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
