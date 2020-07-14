All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Arden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Arden
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

Arden

3306 N McDowell St · (704) 457-7935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3306 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 602-061B · Avail. Sep 22

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arden.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
fire pit
smoke-free community
The Arden is My Niche Apartment's second urban infill project and our most environmental friendly. The Arden is at the corner of 36th and McDowell in NoDa just two blocks from all the restaurants, retail, and concert venues that make the area so appealing. We designed this project with solar panels on the roof, rain harvesting that waters the landscaping, energy efficient windows, and an organic vegetable garden open to all the residents. Not only did we design the building to help off-set its carbon footprint but, we built it using locally sourced materials and business to help give back to our community. Oversized patios will allow your friends and you to enjoy the Arden before walking down to a show at the Neighborhood Theatre. Don’t feel like going out? Just relax in the shade of the treasured oak tree that sits above the common courtyard with grill and sitting area. This community is perfect for the eco conscious resident who is looking for a relaxing place to live but, doesn’t want to sacrifice the conveniences of walking to all their favorite hangouts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Reserved lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arden have any available units?
Arden has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Arden have?
Some of Arden's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arden currently offering any rent specials?
Arden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arden pet-friendly?
Yes, Arden is pet friendly.
Does Arden offer parking?
Yes, Arden offers parking.
Does Arden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arden have a pool?
No, Arden does not have a pool.
Does Arden have accessible units?
No, Arden does not have accessible units.
Does Arden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arden has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arden?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity