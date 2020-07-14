Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden fire pit smoke-free community

The Arden is My Niche Apartment's second urban infill project and our most environmental friendly. The Arden is at the corner of 36th and McDowell in NoDa just two blocks from all the restaurants, retail, and concert venues that make the area so appealing. We designed this project with solar panels on the roof, rain harvesting that waters the landscaping, energy efficient windows, and an organic vegetable garden open to all the residents. Not only did we design the building to help off-set its carbon footprint but, we built it using locally sourced materials and business to help give back to our community. Oversized patios will allow your friends and you to enjoy the Arden before walking down to a show at the Neighborhood Theatre. Don’t feel like going out? Just relax in the shade of the treasured oak tree that sits above the common courtyard with grill and sitting area. This community is perfect for the eco conscious resident who is looking for a relaxing place to live but, doesn’t want to sacrifice the conveniences of walking to all their favorite hangouts.