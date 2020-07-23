9901 Kings Parade Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic 3 story townhouse in the heart of Ayrsley Town Center. On the entry level, you will find a living room/office space and a half bath. On the main living level, this home features a fully equipped kitchen w/ granite counter tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, glass cook top, double oven, convection microwave, & dishwasher), a spacious family room with gas log fireplace, ceiling fan, and access to the second story deck, a dining room, and a half bath. Upstairs, there is a large master suite featuring a private full bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a walk in closet. There are also two guest bedrooms with ample closet space, a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups.