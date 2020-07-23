All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:13 PM

9901 Kings Parade Boulevard

9901 South Kings Parade Boulevard · (980) 201-4794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9901 South Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic 3 story townhouse in the heart of Ayrsley Town Center. On the entry level, you will find a living room/office space and a half bath. On the main living level, this home features a fully equipped kitchen w/ granite counter tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, glass cook top, double oven, convection microwave, & dishwasher), a spacious family room with gas log fireplace, ceiling fan, and access to the second story deck, a dining room, and a half bath. Upstairs, there is a large master suite featuring a private full bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a walk in closet. There are also two guest bedrooms with ample closet space, a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard have any available units?
9901 Kings Parade Boulevard has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard have?
Some of 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Kings Parade Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9901 Kings Parade Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
